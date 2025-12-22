Major League Baseball's offseason is likely to hit a lull over the coming days, as front office personnel around the league observe the holiday season. But there's still enough time left for teams to cross some last-minute items off their list. Sunday alone saw the White Sox ink Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami and the Red Sox acquire first baseman Willson Contreras in a four-player trade. What will Monday bring? Below, CBS Sports has compiled all the day's news and moves in one place.

Red Sox still want Bregman back

The Red Sox intend to add more offense to their roster even after the aforementioned Contreras acquisition -- and retaining third baseman Alex Bregman continues to be a priority, per The Athletic.

Alex Bregman BOS • 3B • #2 BA 0.273 R 64 HR 18 RBI 62 SB 1 View Profile

Bregman, 31, posted a 128 OPS+ and 3.5 Wins Above Replacement last season in 114 games with the Red Sox. He then opted out of what was technically a three-year pact but spiritually a series of one-year arrangements. Bregman would slot back in at third base, with the Red Sox sorting through their collection of young infielders to determine their second baseman.

Bregman is also of interest to the Diamondbacks, Blue Jays, Cubs, and Tigers.

Pirates chasing more bats after Lowe trade

The Red Sox aren't alone in trying to double-dip on bats. The Pirates added second baseman Brandon Lowe on Friday, and yet that hasn't stopped them from chasing after more bats. Instead, they have had several virtual meetings with Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

CBS Sports ranked Okamoto as the 22nd-best free agent available this winter. Here's what we wrote:

Okamoto isn't as famous or as exciting as his countryman Munetaka Murakami, but he has a better hit tool and he should find a MLB home after hitting .327/.416/.598 with 15 home runs and as many walks as strikeouts in 69 games. There are always concerns about how NPB batters will fare against MLB-caliber velocity. Okamoto is no exception in that regard. Add in the possibility that he's viewed as just a first baseman (a right-handed-hitting one at that) and he could have a limited market. Still, it's worth acknowledging that some models, like this component-based one created by former Marlins front office analyst Bradley Woodrum, have Okamoto as the best bet among NPB bats to hit in MLB.

Okamoto's posting window is set to close on Jan. 4.