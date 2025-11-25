Thanksgiving week in MLB rumors isn't usually a big one, but moves can happen. In fact, the Red Sox acquired Sonny Gray from the Cardinals in a trade this morning. Maybe we'll see another big move or two. You never know.

In the meantime, let's round up all the rumors for the day right here.

D-backs 'actively listening' on All-Star

The Diamondbacks have had issues with second baseman Ketel Marte, notably late last season when some teammates were reportedly frustrated with him for he took some time off after his home was burglarized. Around the same time, Marte's name started to pop up in trade rumors. That's still apparently the case, as the "Diamondbacks are actively listening," according to MLB Network.

Marte, 32, made the All-Star team for the third time this past season and won his second Silver Slugger. In 126 games, he hit .283/.376/.517 (145 OPS+) with 28 doubles, 28 homers, 72 RBI, 87 runs and 4.4 WAR.

He'd fit nicely on just about any team, as long as they could make room at second base. He's locked up through 2030 on a relatively club-friendly deal that'll pay him $15 million next season.

Red Sox, Realmuto connection

Though a new catcher hasn't been said to be high on the Red Sox's list of priorities this offseason, they've shown interest in free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, per The Athletic, which added:

The usual caveats apply. It is early in free agency. Teams are touching base with a large number of players. The best guess with Realmuto is that he will still re-sign with the Philadelphia Phillies, his team since 2019.

In 134 games last season, Realmuto hit .257/.315/.384 (91 OPS+) with 12 homers, 52 RBI, 57 runs and 2.5 WAR. We won't likely see him come close to returning to the 6.5-WAR season he posted in 2022, but he's still a quality backstop, even headed into his age-35 season.

As things stand, the Red Sox catchers are Carlos Narváez and Connor Wong.

Marlins, Stowers far apart on extension talks

The Marlins and All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers talked extension earlier this offseason, but there was no traction due to the two sides being very far apart, according to The Athletic.

In fact, it sounds like the Marlins were offering about half of what Stowers' agents were asking. Stowers' side was reportedly looking at Bryan Reynolds' extension (eight years and $106.5 million) as a guide in asking for around $100 million. The Marlins were instead looking at the Cedanne Rafaela deal of eight years and $50 million. By my count, that's a $50 million difference

Stowers, 27, had a breakout season in 2025. He hit .288/.368/.544 (149 OPS+) with 25 home runs, 73 RBI and 3.6 WAR in 117 games.

15 teams on Helsley, who could convert to SP

Former Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, who disappointed for the Mets after being traded there last season, has upwards of 15 teams with interest in him as he weighs trying to convert to a starting pitcher, reports The Athletic. Mike Axisa of CBS Sports examined Helsley along with two other possible reliever conversions this morning.

Helsley, 31, was one of the best closers in baseball in 2024. He was good with the Cardinals before the trade last season. With the Mets, he posted a 7.20 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 22 appearances. He's never started an MLB game and has appeared 297 times in relief, pitching to a career 2.96 ERA with 377 strikeouts in 319 ⅔ innings.