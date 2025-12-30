The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is ongoing and, with the new year just around the bend, we're working our way deeper into the sport's offseason calendar. Among other things, the winter in baseball means a steady supply of rumors regarding free agent signings, trades, and the like. Speaking of which, you can find Tuesday's roundup just below.

Reds still hoping to add outfielder

The Reds have already this offseason added outfielder JJ Bleday via free agency and outfielder Dane Myers via trade. Even so, Cincy is still in the market for outfield help, the Athletic reports. The Reds are likely to do that via trade, and more specifically they'll look to deal from the rotation in order to get another outfielder to put in their mix for 2026 and beyond.

The Reds are coming off a 2025 campaign in which they qualified for the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2013. However, they claimed the third and final wild-card spot in the National League despite an offense that ranked 26th in the majors in OPS+.

Marlins, Dodgers pull off minor trade

The Marlins have acquired outfielder Esteury Ruiz from the Dodgers in exchange for right-handed prospect Adriano Marrero, Miami announced on Monday evening. To make room for Ruiz on the 40-player roster, the Marlins designated infielder Eric Wagaman for assignment.

Ruiz, 26, has a .639 OPS and a -1.2 WAR across parts of four MLB seasons. In 2023 as a member of the A's, he led the American League with 67 stolen bases. Marrero, 18, worked 33 innings in the Dominican Summer League last season, his first in professional baseball.

Okamoto in U.S. as posting window nears end

Japanese first baseman Kazuma Okamoto, in keeping with the rules of the MLB-NPB posting system, must sign by 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 4., when his 45-day posting window closes. With the clock running out, Okamoto is now in the U.S. to visit interested teams in person, Yahoo Japan reports. The Pirates, Padres, and Angels have previously been reported to have some level of interest in Okamoto.

We ranked Okamoto, 29, as the 22nd-best free agent available this offseason. He's spent his entire career with the Yomiuri Giants and hit .322/.411/.581 with 15 home runs in 77 games around an injury to his non-throwing elbow in 2025. Okamoto has played third base most of his career, though he's seen more action at first in recent years, and is expected to stay there long-term.