The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is ongoing and, with the Winter Meetings drifting farther behind us, we're working our way deeper into the sport's offseason calendar. Among other things, the winter in baseball means a steady supply of rumors regarding free-agent signings, trades, and the like. Speaking of which, you can find Tuesday's roundup just below.

The Imai market

Right-hander Tatsuya Imai profiles as one of the top starting pitchers on the market this offseason and, with a Jan. 2 signing deadline as part of the posting rules, he's expected to pick his MLB employer soon. Imai has already signaled that he's not inclined to sign with the Dodgers, and instead the Wall Street Journal reports that the Yankees, Cubs, and Phillies are the teams that seem to have the strongest designs on Imai's services.

Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Imai as the No. 12 free agent in the current class. Here's part of RJ Anderson's write-up:

Relative to how front offices view hitters transferring from NPB, pitchers are a near-certain quantity. There are too many success stories to fixate on the differences in the ball and the schedule or to suggest it'll have a devastating effect on the talent in question. That's good news for Imai's stock. He's fresh off a dominant season that saw him post a 1.92 ERA and a 3.96 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 163 innings. He possesses mid-90s velocity and a forkball-like slider he delivers from a low release point. Imai isn't far removed from struggling with his command (it took until his seventh professional season for him to walk fewer than four batters per nine innings), but teams confident in his strikethrowing ability could envision him being at least a No. 3 starter as soon as next spring.

King could decide soon

Michael King SD • RP • #34 ERA 3.44 WHIP 1.2 IP 73.1 BB 26 K 76 View Profile

Michael King's two-season stint in San Diego established him as a frontline starting pitcher, at least when health permits, and that's made him a coveted presence on the free-agent market. Speaking of which, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that King may be the next starting pitcher to make his decision and that the Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs, Orioles, and Mets are at present the strongest contenders for his services.

King, 30, transitioned from reliever to starter after the Padres acquired him from the Yankees. Over 45 starts and one relief appearance for San Diego, he put up an ERA+ of 134 and an FIP of 3.65.

Mets eyeing more trades

Out are Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz, and Brandon Nimmo, and in are Jorge Polanco, Devin Williams, and Marcus Semien. The Mets under David Stearns this winter may not be done churning the roster. Specifically, the rotation could be poised for significant turnover, and said turnover might be achieved via trades. Speaking of which, David Peterson and Kodai Senga are available in trade, Jorge Castillo of ESPN reports, on a contract-for-contract basis with the goal of adding frontline talent to the rotation to accompany promising youngster Nolan McLean. However the specifics shake out, upgrading the rotation in Queens is probably the most essential order of business before the offseason is up.

Weaver return on Yanks' radar

Luke Weaver NYY • RP • #30 ERA 3.62 K/9 10 WHIP 1.02 S 8 BS 4 View Profile

Over the last two seasons and change, right-hander Luke Weaver, 32, has emerged as a lockdown presence in the Yankees bullpen. Weaver's now a free agent, and the Athletic reports that there's mutual interest in a reunion. The Yankees have already lost Devin Williams to the Mets this winter, so re-upping with Weaver could be a bullpen priority for GM Brian Cashman.