The Cubs and Alex Bregman have agreed to a five-year, $175 million deal. Still, three of the top four free agents and seven of the top 14 remain unsigned, meaning there's plenty of work for the Major League Baseball offseason. Given that we're staring down the middle of January, that's a bit late. Let's hit up that rumor mill on this fine Sunday, right?

Yankees, Bellinger at impasse

Any contract negotiations between the Yankees and All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger are "at an impasse," reports ESPN. Perhaps more importantly, the Yankees, who were previously of the mindset that Bellinger was attainable, are now reportedly looking toward 2026 under the belief that they won't have Bellinger.

The Yankees have reportedly offered Bellinger a five-year deal worth at least $150 million. He is still searching for longer terms.

In 152 games for the Yankees last season, Bellinger hit .272/.334/.480 (125 OPS+) with 29 homers, 98 RBI and 5.1 WAR.

Red Sox turn focus to Bichette

Through much of the offseason, we've heard that the top priority for the Red Sox was retaining Bregman. Now that he's signed elsewhere, the spotlight shines on the Red Sox. The Athletic points out that the five-year deal he took with the Cubs "ffurther highlighted the club's aversion to long-term deals for players over the age of 30."

Someone who is under 30? Bo Bichette. The 27-year-old infielder is "likely to be their primary target," in the wake of Bregman signing elsewhere, per The Athletic. Ditto from the Boston Globe, which says, again, Bichette is likely to be their primary target.

It's safe to say we'll see plenty of Bichette/Red Sox rumors in the next few days. They won't be alone, though, as Bregman is off the board and the Diamondbacks are no longer expected to trade Ketel Marte. There is now one All Star-caliber infielder available on the free-agent market and it's Bichette.

In 139 regular-season games last year, Bichette hit .311/.357/.483 (129 OPS+) with 44 doubles, 18 homers, 94 RBI and 3.5 WAR.