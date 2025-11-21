Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing and that means the rumor mill is, too. Below, CBS Sports has gathered all of Friday's most notable news, moves, and murmurs in one convenient spot.

Here's what's cooking across the league.

Yankees in touch with star outfielders

The Yankees have been in contact with free-agent outfielders Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, among others, general manager Brian Cashman confirmed.

"We'd love to have Bellinger come back," Cashman told the media Thursday. "Talked to [agent Scott] Boras yesterday about Belli and other free agents of his. Talked to Casey Close about his free agents; he's got Kyle Tucker, amongst others. That's the nature of the beast in the winter."

Tucker is the best free agent available, no matter the position. The Yankees are likely to face competition from the Blue Jays, Phillies, Dodgers, and other clubs if they give him serious pursuit. Meanwhile, Bellinger is a familiar face, having spent last season with the Yankees following an offseason trade with the Cubs. CBS Sports recently ranked him sixth in this winter's class.

The Yankees have already reunited with one outfielder this week, when Trent Grisham accepted the qualifying offer to return to New York on a one-year pact worth just more than $22 million.

Twins add catcher in trade with Orioles

The Twins have bolstered their catching depth by acquiring veteran Alex Jackson from the Orioles in exchange for minor-league infielder Payton Eeles, the teams announced Friday.

Jackson, 30 come December, is a veteran of parts of six big-league seasons. He could serve as the backup to Ryan Jeffers or perhaps in a timeshare if the Twins decide to deal Jeffers as part of their ongoing rebuild.

Jackson hit .220/.290/.473 (111 OPS+) last season with five home runs in 36 games.