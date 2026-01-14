With roughly a month to spare until pitchers and catchers report to camp across sites in Florida and Arizona, Major League Baseball's offseason keeps chugging along. On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired former All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. The New York Yankees, meanwhile, added left-hander Ryan Weathers as part of a five-player swap with the Miami Marlins. What will Wednesday bring? Below, CBS Sports has compiled all of the day's most notable moves and murmurs in one spot for your consuming pleasure.

Yankees continue to pursue high-end starter

Although the Yankees added Weathers in that aforementioned trade, they remain on the hunt for a more certain quantity to plug into their rotation, per The Athletic.

Ryan Weathers MIA • SP • #35 ERA 3.99 WHIP 1.28 IP 38.1 BB 12 K 37 View Profile

As it stands, the Yankees would enter the season with a rotation that includes Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, Luis Gil, and Weathers. Gil and Weathers, however talented, threw fewer than 60 innings apiece last season and Schlittler will be entering his first full big-league campaign. Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón are expected to rejoin the fold at some point over the spring into the summer as both work their way back from injury, but it's fair to note the Yankees could use some additional help.

In recent weeks, New York has been connected to a number of veteran starters on the trade market, including Brewers righty Freddy Peralta and Nationals lefty MacKenzie Gore.

Blue Jays still open to Bichette reunion

The Blue Jays "haven't closed the door" on re-signing free-agent infielder Bo Bichette, per ESPN. The reigning American League champions have been one of the most active teams of the winter, signing right-handers Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce and infielder Kazuma Okamoto, among others. Yet Toronto recently came up short in its pursuit of new Cubs infielder Alex Bregman, leaving the door ajar for Bichette to re-up with the only franchise he's known as a professional.

Bo Bichette TOR • SS • #11 BA 0.311 R 78 HR 18 RBI 94 SB 4 View Profile

To be fair, ESPN's report notes that the Blue Jays might find themselves priced out on Bichette. He's recently been connected to the Phillies, Red Sox, and other clubs seeking help at shortstop or second base.

Red Sox open to adding more pitching

The Red Sox also whiffed in their efforts to keep Bregman in town and in response they may pivot to adding more starting pitching to their collection.

According to The Athletic, the Red Sox have been linked to Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta, and are believed to like left-handers Ranger Suárez and Framber Valdez enough to potentially give pursuit. Neither Suárez nor Valdez have been the subject of a ton of rumors thus far this winter.

Freddy Peralta MIL • SP • #51 ERA 2.7 WHIP 1.08 IP 176.2 BB 66 K 204 View Profile

The Red Sox have already added right-handers Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo to a potential rotation that also includes lefty Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, and Patrick Sandoval, among other options.