The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is ongoing, and with the Winter Meetings drifting farther behind us we're working our way deeper into the sport's offseason calendar. Among other things, the winter in baseball means a steady supply of rumors regarding free agent signings, trades, and the like. Speaking of which, you can find Wednesday's Christmas Eve roundup just below.

Yankees among teams interested in Hays

Veteran outfielder Austin Hays is seeing his free agent market pick up.

Austin Hays CIN • LF • #12 BA 0.266 R 60 HR 15 RBI 64 SB 7 View Profile

The Yankees are among the teams with some level of interest in Hays, the New York Post reports. However, the Yankees would likely pursue Hays only if fellow outfielder Cody Bellinger, a core member of the Yankees last season and one of their top offseason targets, signs elsewhere.

Hays has previously been reported to be of interest to the Mets and Royals.

Hays, 30, has a career OPS+ of 106 across parts of eight MLB seasons. Last season, he had an OPS+ of 105 for the Reds. He has a career WAR of 10.8, and in 2023 he earned his first and to date only All-Star selection as a member of the Orioles. For his career, Hays boasts an OPS of .819 against left-handed pitching.

Marlins sign Fairbanks

The Marlins have agreed to terms on a one-year, $13 million free agent contract with veteran reliever Pete Fairbanks, the Athletic reports.

Pete Fairbanks TB • RP • #29 ERA 2.83 K/9 8.8 WHIP 1.04 S 27 BS 5 View Profile

The 32-year-old Fairbanks has served as the Rays' closer for the last three seasons, and earlier in the offseason CBS Sports ranked him as the No. 40 free agent in the 2025-26 class. Here's part of RJ Anderson's write-up:

"Fairbanks was a late addition to the free-agent class when the Rays surprisingly declined his club option. He's always struggled with durability (this past season marked his first time clearing 50 innings in a year) and his strikeout rate is a shadow of its old self. That said, Fairbanks continues to possess a nasty slider and he should slot into a high-leverage role for someone."

The Marlins were in need of high-leverage relief help, especially after Ronny Henriquez was lost to Tommy John surgery.