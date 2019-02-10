MLB rumors: Giants are serious about Bryce Harper; Pirates sign Melky Cabrera to minor league deal

Baseball season is close. We wrapped up the Super Bowl and teams are getting ready for spring training to begin. Pitchers and catchers will be reporting to either Florida or Arizona in a few days, and yet we still have plenty of big names left on the board in free agency, including superstar sluggers Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

That means we've got a healthy supply of hot stove buzz in early February. To give you an idea of what's out there this Sunday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our free agent tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front.

Let's round up the activity for the day here.

Giants serious about Harper, interested in short-term deal

View Profile Bryce Harper WAS • LF • 34 BA .249 R 103 HR 34 RBI 100 SB 13

The San Francisco Giants are serious about Harper as they are planning on making a short-term, big-money offer, but the club is uninterested in giving him a long-term contract along the lines of the 10-year, $300 million proposal he rejected from the Washington Nationals, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

More from Nightengale:

The Giants indeed plan to offer Harper a lucrative short-term deal, but have no desire to provide a long-term contract approaching the 10-year, $300 million contract Harper rejected from the Washington Nationals in September. The Giants, who had not engaged with Harper until last week, had spent the winter listening to trade offers for their veterans, while spending just $9 million on free-agent acquisitions. Their mission, when hiring Farhan Zaidi as president of baseball operations, was to build a younger, more athletic team for the future.

The Giants recently joined the Bryce Harper sweepstakes when a Giants contingency that included CEO Larry Baer, president Farhan Zaidi, and manager Bruce Bochy flew out to meet Harper in Las Vegas.

Harper would provide the Giants with the power bat they've long sought after. The club hasn't made the postseason since 2016 and earlier this offseason appeared closer to entering a full-fledged rebuild instead of pursuing a superstar free agent. CBS Sports' Dayn Perry recently gave us five reasons why a Giants-Harper deal could happen.

Pirates sign Cabrera to minor league deal

View Profile Melky Cabrera CLE • OF • 53 BA .280 R 28 HR 6 RBI 39 SB 1

The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran outfielder Melky Cabrera have agreed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Cabrera will have a chance to earn $2 million plus incentives in the majors, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Last season, Cabrera appeared in 78 games with the Cleveland Indians, batting .280 with six home runs and 39 RBIs. Over the past three years, the 34-year-old slashed .289/.334/.435. In 2012, Cabrera received a 50-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

For the Pirates, he's a low-risk signing with the potential to become a veteran outfielder and/or an off-the-bench bat. Pittsburgh recently signed Lonnie Chisenhall (plus minor leaguers J.B. Shuck and Patrick Kivlehan) as the club is still trying to figure out their outfield for next season. The Pirates will be without one of their starting outfielders, Gregory Polanco, to open the season as he's still recovering from shoulder surgery he had last September.