Friday, Nov. 8 in the baseball world means the first full work week since the World Series ended is coming to a close in addition to the General Manager Meetings having concluded. Free agency has technically started, but we haven't seen the qualifying offer deadline yet (offseason key dates are all here), meaning we're likely in for a few slow days.

Still, the offseason rumor mill never stops churning, so let's get to it.

Mets owner meeting about Soto

Every expectation this coming offseason is that the Mets will be one of the heaviest suitors for free agent right fielder Juan Soto. Sure enough, Mets owner Steve Cohen is headed to California next week to meet with Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, reports the New York Post.

This is, of course, all part of the dance and by no means should anyone consider the Mets a favorite due to the owner meeting with Boras. It certainly doesn't hurt, obviously, and Cohen has deep enough pockets to make the Mets the favorite with a gigantic offer.

Cubs looking for trades, not big free agents

Fresh off consecutive 83-win seasons, the Cubs continue to slow their upward rise and appear to be continuing the conservative path. Per The Athletic, Jed Hoyer does "not intend to deviate from the course" of the long-term plan and the team has already ruled out bidding on top free agents Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes.

Instead, they'll focus on improving the big-league roster either through trades from a stocked farm system or the big-league roster itself.

Giants to reduce payroll

The Giants have undergone front-office changes, moving on from Farhan Zaidi and putting former MVP Buster Posey in charge of player operations heading into the offseason. Last year, the Giants had a payroll of over $200 million and had to pay the luxury tax for the first time. The plan now is to decrease payroll, reports The Athletic.

The Giants will have money to spend this offseason, though, because they had money come off the books. Still, this report means they won't be bidding huge on someone like Soto or even down to the Burnes types. This might include 2024 Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell.