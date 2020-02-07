MLB rumors: Giants get championship reunion; Indians close to adding power bat

Just four days until we see teams start to officially arrive at spring training, starting with those words that have become so endearing to baseball fans over the years: Pitchers and catchers report.

There's plenty of business to be tended to in the coming days, however, starting with the blockbuster involving the Red Sox, Dodgers, Twins, Mookie Betts, David Price, a question over medicals and much more. The three-team deal that would send Price and Betts to the Dodgers is still on hold. The latest report indicates the Red Sox are now wanting an addition prospect in the deal. Full story here. Meanwhile ...

Red Sox plan to name Roenicke manager

Per the Boston Globe, the Red Sox will name Ron Roenicke manager once the MLB investigation into their 2018 sign stealing concludes. Full story here.

Pence returns to San Fran

Just a decade ago, the Giants were gearing up for a run of three titles in five years. Hunter Pence was there for the latter two and he's now a free agent.

Now, Pence is returning to the Giants, it appears. The two sides have reached a deal, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Pence actually looked like his career was on fumes after hitting .226/.258/.332 with the Giants in 2018, but he bounced back to hit .297/.358/.552 (126 OPS+) with 18 homers and 59 RBI in essentially a half season for the Rangers last year. Injuries held him to just 316 plate appearances, but that was enough to see that might just be something left in the tank.

Prior to the Pence deal, the Giants looked to have a mix of Mike Yastrzemski, Steven Duggar and Alex Dickerson in the outfield with Jaylin Davis as the fourth outfielder. Yastrzemski, Dickerson and Duggar swing lefty while Pence is a right-handed hitter, so there should be plenty of at-bats to be had. If Pence hits like he did with the Rangers, he'll be a full-timer for sure.

As a bonus, he's pretty popular in San Francisco.

Indians close to signing Santana

The Indians appear to be close to signing outfielder Domingo Santana on a one-year deal, per cleveland.com via a tweet from the Dominican Republic.

Santana, 27, hit .253/.329/.441 (108 OPS+) with 20 doubles, 21 homers, 69 RBI, 63 runs and eight steals last season for the Mariners. He has played both corner outfield positions, though he rates out poorly at both, while also can serve as a DH. His breakout season came in 2018 with the Brewers when he hit 30 homers with 85 RBI and 15 steals while posting 2.9 WAR, but he lost his job to Jesus Aguilar the following season and then was dealt to Seattle.

DH in Cleveland should mostly be covered by Franmil Reyes and the outfield is crowed, though not teeming with surefire production. In the mix for three starting spots would be Oscar Mercado, Jake Bauers, Greg Allen, Delino DeShields, Jordan Luplow and perhaps Bradley Zimmer with Tyler Naquin on the shelf following knee surgery.

Blue Jays add reliever

The Jays have signed righty Jake Petricka to a minor-league deal, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

Petricka, 31, appeared in six games for the Brewers last April, allowing three runs on six hits in eight innings (3.38 ERA) before being sent down. That part doesn't look so bad, but he issued six walks. In 40 Triple-A appearances (the uber-offensive Pacific Coast League) he pitched to a 3.74 ERA and 1.27 WHIP while striking out 51 and walking 14 unintentionally in 45 2/3 innings.

He's worth a shot on a low-risk deal and was with the Blue Jays in 2018.