The San Francisco Giants have been unable to repeat their 2021 magic in 2022, though they will keep one of their core contributors around in 2023 and 2024. The Giants have agreed to a two-year contract extension with infielder Wilmer Flores, reports the New York Post. There's a mutual option for a third year. San Francisco has not confirmed the signing.

Flores, 31, is wrapping up his third season with the Giants. He joined the team on a two-year, $6.25 million contract in February 2020, and San Francisco picked up a $3.5 million club option to retain him in 2022. The new contract locks Flores in through 2024 with the mutual option covering 2025. Financial terms of the new extension are unknown.

Once a liability with shaky defense and low on-base percentages, Flores has closed up the holes in his game and is now a steady everyday player who no longer needs to be platooned. He owns a .251/.324/.446 batting line with 48 homers in three seasons with the Giants and has been a better than league average hitter every year since 2016.

The Giants have used Flores as their primary No. 3 hitter this year and he's played at least 25 games at first base, second base, and third base (plus more games at DH). He's a high-end complementary player more than a centerpiece and the team's next order of business is building a championship-caliber core in the post-Buster Posey era.

San Francisco enters Monday in third place in the NL West a 67-73 record. The Giants are 29 1/2 games out in the division and nine games behind the third and final National League wild-card spot. They could be eliminated from postseason contention as early as Sept. 19.