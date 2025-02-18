Spring training is underway as the 2025 Major League Baseball seasons creeps closer. The first spring training game is actually in two days, as the Cubs and Dodgers square off in Camelback Ranch Thursday. Until then, there are still a number of free agents left to be signed and we'll gather the news and rumors of the day right here.

Guardians add Means

The Guardians and lefty John Means have agreed on a one-year deal with a club option for 2026, reports MLB.com. Remember, Means had his second Tommy John surgery last June so this is a lottery ticket in hopes he comes back strong late in 2025 and then the Guardians could exercise his option.

Means has long been effective when he was healthy enough to pitch. He was an All-Star in 2019 and was worth 3.6 WAR in 2021. He's only made 10 starts since, however. He has a 3.68 career ERA (123 ERA+) in 401 innings.

Red Sox agree to sign Ottavino

The Red Sox are signing right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino to a minor-league deal, according to the New York Post.

Ottavino, 39, appeared in 60 games last season for the Mets. He posted a 4.34 ERA (91 ERA+), 1.29 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 56 innings. With it being a minor-league signing, it's obviously for depth.

Blue Jays, Guerrero can't come to extension agreement

The biggest news of the day happened early, when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays announced that they could not come to terms on a contract extension. That means Guerrero is set to hit free agency after this coming season and the Blue Jays, as he said, would have to compete with 29 other teams for his services.

Cubs, Turner agree to deal

The Cubs and veteran hitter Justin Turner have agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal. He played for both the Blue Jays and Mariners last season, slashing .259/.354/.383 (114 OPS+, heavy on the OBP) with 24 doubles, 11 homers, 55 RBI and 1.5 WAR.

The Cubs are likely to use top prospect Matt Shaw as the everyday third baseman this season with Michael Busch at first and the DH spot rotating through a few outfielders, mostly Seiya Suzuki. Turner gives them a backup plan at third, first and DH and he's a professional hitter. It's a nice depth signing.