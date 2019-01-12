MLB rumors: Harper meeting with Phillies on Saturday; mystery team joins Machado race

Pitchers and catchers report in one month, and we are still waiting on the two biggest names in this year's free agency to sign. Until Bryce Harper and/or Manny Machado sign and start moving the rest of the market, we'll keep you updated on all the latest rumors and transactions. Here's everything you need to know from the second Saturday of January.

Phillies meeting with Harper, agent Boras in Las Vegas

The Philadelphia Phillies will meet face-to-face with free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper and his team, including agent Scott Boras, on Saturday in Harper's hometown of Las Vegas. Last month, Phillies officials met with Boras at the winter meetings in Las Vegas.

Harper's market has been pretty foggy this offseason, even more so when the Nationals came back into the picture with a reportedly larger offer than their first of $300 million. But, it seems to be taking better shape now. The Phillies are the fourth team that Harper has spoken with directly, the others being the Nationals, White Sox and Dodgers.

Yanks appear to be out, mystery team in for Machado

On Friday, the New York Yankees appeared to withdraw out of the running for Manny Machado when they reportedly signed free agent infielder DJ LeMahieu. It appeared that the Machado sweepstakes were narrowed down to the Chicago White Sox andPhiladelphia Phillies, until Jon Heyman of Fancred reported that a mystery team has joined the pursuit.

Machado camp is telling some folks there’s a mystery team in addition to Chisox, Phils. Validity is unknown. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 11, 2019

The report could be nothing more than speculation or a ruse intended to get the White Sox and Phillies to bid against themselves. But either way, Machado is definitely deserving of more than three major-league teams' interest.

Dodgers, Padres still in on Corey Kluber

Will Corey Kluber be dealt by the Indians, as occasionally rumored this offseason? The reports are still mixed on this front, and it's possible that when spring training begins the Indians rotation is kept together. But the latest report from Jon Morosi of MLB.com says that the Indians are still in talks with the Dodgers and Padres about a possible Kluber trade. Here's more from Morosi:

The Indians and Padres have been in contact regarding a possible Kluber trade since the New Year began, although no deal was close as of Friday night, sources said. A separate source said the Dodgers have remained involved in recent trade discussions with the Indians regarding Kluber. Sources say the Padres are trying to acquire Kluber without giving up any of their top five prospects, as ranked by MLB Pipeline. To accomplish that, the club likely would need to part with multiple Major League players, with outfielders Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe among the options. The Indians are expected to obtain at least one outfielder if they trade Kluber, given their need for Major League depth at the position. It's also possible the Indians would insist the Padres include a young starting pitcher with Major League experience in a trade for Kluber, although San Diego club officials are reluctant to move left-handers Joey Lucchesi and Eric Lauer.

The Brewers and Phillies also have discussed Kluber with the Indians at various points during the offseason. Kluber, who will turn 33 in April, has won two American League Cy Young Awards over the past five seasons. He is under club control through 2021 -- including team options -- for $52.5 million.

Wil Myers confirms his spot in outfield, clearing way for possible Kluber trade

The San Diego Padres' Wil Myers told reporters that he will be returning to the outfield in 2019 at the Padres Fan Fest event on Saturday.

Wil Myers said he and the Padres collectively decided he will return to the outfield this year. He may still fill in at third base on occasion. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) January 12, 2019

Wil Myers is going back to the OF in 2019 pic.twitter.com/XFqFQhSi0g — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) January 12, 2019

This could mean that the chances for a trade -- especially for some pitching help -- involving at least one of the Padres' six outfielders are more likely this offseason. Since Myers is back in the outfield, San Diego has corner outfielders in Franmil Reyes, Hunter Renfroe and Myers. Then, they also have Franchy Cordero, Manuel Margot and Travis Jankowski.

With Myers confirming he'll be in the outfield this season could mean that the aforementioned Kluber-to-Padres trade rumor -- where Margot and Renfroe were mentioned -- could be more of a possibility this winter.

Rockies' Nolan Arenado headed for record arbitration salary

MLB's 2019 salary arbitration filing deadline passed at 1 p.m. ET Friday. RJ Anderson has got you covered with everything you need to know from the deadline.

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is set to break the record for an annual salary via the arbitration process; it's just a matter of how much. The most notable players who didn't sign: The Houston Astros' Gerrit Cole, Indians' Trevor Bauer, Yankees' Luis Severino and Phillies' Aaron Nola.