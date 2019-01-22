MLB rumors: Hoskins has 'gut feeling' that Phillies will land Harper or Machado; Rangers make two additions

The big thing concerning Major League Baseball on Tuesday is the announcement of the Hall of Fame vote. Still, enough free agents that could fill a contending team still sitting out there, so we're searching for any rumors we can find. Let's get to it.

Hoskins has a 'gut feeling' about Machado and Harper

View Profile Rhys Hoskins PHI • 1B • 17 BA .246 R 89 HR 34 RBI 96 SB 5

The Phillies are one of the few known teams to be in on either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, and they are actually in on both. We've been over this time and again but it continues to be true that the Phillies have great use for both players and are willing and able to spend a ton of money this offseason. And now one of their current stars, Rhys Hoskins, has weighed in on his team's pursuits.

Rhys Hoskins, claiming to have no inside info and to be following the rumors just like everyone else, on Harper/Machado: “I have a gut feeling that we’ll get one of them.” #Phillies — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) January 22, 2019

OK, so that actually doesn't really mean anything, right? I also think his gut is going to prove to be true. The way things are aligning -- always subject to change, of course -- it feels like the offseason will end with either Machado to the White Sox and Harper to the Phillies or Machado to the Phillies and Harper to the Nationals.

Braves re-sign Markakis

View Profile Nick Markakis ATL • OF • 22 BA .297 R 78 HR 14 RBI 93

The Braves have re-signed Nick Markakis to a one-year deal worth $6 million that also includes a club option. Markakis was a first-time All-Star in 2018 and fills Atlanta's needs in right field. Full story here.

Rangers agree to sign Asdrubal Cabrera, add Zach McAllister to bullpen

View Profile Asdrubal Cabrera PHI • 2B • 13 BA .262 R 68 HR 23 RBI 75

The deal is still pending a physical, but the Rangers have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with infielder Asdrubal Cabrera. He'll play third base and be the everyday starter there, replacing the great Adrian Beltre. Full story here.

View Profile Zach McAllister DET • RP • 29 ERA 6.20 K/9 7.8 WHIP 1.49 S 0 BS 1

Texas also added to their bullpen with the signing of veteran reliever Zach McAllister to a one-year contract, the team announced. It's a deal worth $1 million, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Texas #Rangers sign veteran reliever Zach McAllister to one-year $1 million deal — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 22, 2019

McAllister struggled through a pretty awful 2018 campaign. After eight years with the Cleveland Indians, McAllister was designated for assignment but then picked up by the Detroit Tigers on a one-year deal. His stint with the Tigers lasted only eight days and three games for Detroit. He was then DFA'd by the Tigers, later picked up by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and then became a free agent this past November.

McAllister, a 31-year-old with 280 appearances to his name, is a veteran addition for the Rangers -- who are currently in the midst of a complete bullpen rebuild this offseason. Last season, Rangers relievers had a combined 4.28 ERA. The fact that McAllister has a track record of being a reliable middle relief option -- his ERA was sub-3.50 for three straight years with the Indians -- was probably enough of a reason for the Rangers to sign him for an affordable price.

Rosario wants to return to MLB

Remember Wilin Rosario? Once upon a time, he was the power hitting catcher for the Rockies. He's been in Korea and Japan the past three years and is looking to come back to the majors.

C/1B Wilin Rosario, who last played in the majors in 2015, wants to return to a major-league organization after spending the past three seasons in Korea and Japan. He will work out for clubs tomorrow in the Dominican Republic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 22, 2019

Rosario is entering his age-30 season. He was an absolute terror in South Korea's KBO, hitting .330/.390/.625 with 70 homers and 231 RBI in two seasons. In Japan (NPB) last season, he played in just 75 games, hitting .242/.285/.374 with eight homers. He struck out 71 times against 17 walks.