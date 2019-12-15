MLB rumors: Indians could keep selling after Kluber trade as Dodgers target Lindor, Clevinger

While a number of big names are off the board, plenty of free agents and trade candidates are still in play as we head toward the holidays. Yes, the likes of Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon, and Stephen Strasburg are spoken for, but Josh Donaldson, Madison Bumgarner, and Hyun-Jin Ryu, among others, are still looking for work. On the trade front, Sunday afforded us a blockbuster swap, as the Rangers reportedly acquired decorated right-hander Corey Kluber from the Indians for outfielder Delino DeShields and a pitching prospect. You can get the details here.

Now let's get to Sunday's rumors.

Dodgers focused on Lindor, maybe Clevinger

The Indians probably aren't through selling, and on that front Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports that the Dodgers are angling for Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor. That much we knew, but Castillo adds that Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger is also of interest to the Dodgers.

Lindor, 26, is a plus glove at the most premium position on the diamond, and for his career he's averaged 29 home runs and 40 doubles per 162 games played. All of that is in addition to his speed on the bases and highly marketable personality. Even with an arbitration raise over his $10.85 million salary for 2019, he's going to be underpaid. What adds to his immense trade value is that Lindor isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season.

Clevinger is going into his age-29 campaign. Last season, he posted an impressive 174 ERA+ with a 4.57 K/BB ratio in 126 innings (he missed time with back and ankle injuries). Over the last three seasons, Clevinger has an ERA+ of 152, which on a rate basis makes him one of the top pitchers in baseball over that span. He reached new heights in 2019 thanks to strides at the command and control levels. Clevinger isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season.

Needless to say, either of these names would command a high price in trade, but the Dodgers have the young talent base to get something done.

Giants in on Mad Bum?

Free agent lefty Madison Bumgarner is reportedly of at least some interest to an array of teams, including the Dodgers, Cardinals, Padres, Reds, and Twins. Maybe the incumbent Giants are getting in on the bidding? Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle tweets that the Giants are "still engaged" on Mad Bum. Those aren't the strongest of terms, but it does indicate a possible reunion.

Bumgarner is going into his he's coming off a 2019 campaign in which he pitched to a 3.90 ERA/107 ERA+ with a K/BB ratio of 4.72 -- one of the best K/BB ratios of his career -- in 207 2/3 innings. Performance aside, he's a franchise legend in San Francisco, and his return would no doubt be wildly popular with the fan base.