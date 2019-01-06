MLB rumors: Indians could still send Kluber or Bauer to Dodgers; relief market heats up

We're at a bit of a crossroads here. The first Sunday in January is usually the clichéd "slow news day" but so many free agents remain unsigned with spring training less than six weeks away. Something has to give at some point, right?

Until it does, we're left grasping at any rumor out there, even of the small variety. We'll gather all the nuggets we can and throw them right here throughout the day along with any actual transactions, such as a trade.

Dodgers, Indians could still get together for big trade

Will the Indians, as occasionally rumored, tap into their rotation depth and trade either Corey Kluber or Trevor Bauer this offseason? Reports are mixed on this front, and it's entirely possible the Indians keep their rotation together. Still, talks on this front aren't dead, and the Dodgers in particular have interest ...

Sources: In Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer trade talks, #Indians have yet to move off their insistence on a Chris Sale-level return in order to move one of them. Discussions with #Dodgers have been serious, but no sign of recent progress. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 6, 2019

Here's what Kluber did in 2018 ...

View Profile Corey Kluber CLE • SP • 28 2018 ERA 2.89 WHIP .99 IP 215.0 BB 34 K 222

He's going into his age-33 campaign, and he has won the AL Cy Young award or finished third in the balloting in four of the past five seasons. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 137 with more than five times as many strikeouts as walks. So, yes, he's a certifiable ace. As well, Kluber is locked up through the 2021 season, assuming his pair of nominally priced club options are picked up.

As for Bauer, he's coming off a breakout campaign ...

View Profile Trevor Bauer CLE • SP • 47 2018 ERA 2.21 WHIP 1.09 IP 175.1 BB 57 K 221

Bauer soon turns 28 and is eligible for free agency after the 2020 season. He showed ace-like upside this past season, and his 2.44 FIP suggests it was a genuine breakout for the hard-throwing and studious right-hander. So, yes, the Indians are right to ask for a hefty return in exchange for either of these two arms. An MLB-ready outfielder is said to be on their list of demands. The Dodgers earlier this offseason traded Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp to the Reds, so they're perhaps not ideally suited to meet that particular Cleveland desire. Still, the idea of slotting in Kluber or Bauer at the front of a rotation that already includes Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler is a serious motivator.

Note that Morosi above reports little recent momentum in these talks, but there's a foundation there.

Allen's market heating up

Over the past week, David Robertson has landed with the Phillies and Zach Britton stayed with the Yankees, thereby thinning out the relief market. Predictably, former Indians closer Cody Allen is now beginning to draw more interest, per Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com. Allen's suitors are unknown, with the Twins being the only team publicly connected to him at this point, but he would make sense for the Angels, who finished second for Britton, among others.

Allen is coming off a poor season. Previously one of the top closers in the American League, he posted a 4.70 ERA and blew five saves. Both his home run and walk rates went in the wrong direction, each finishing as full-season career worsts. Nonetheless, Allen is viewed as an intriguing rebound candidate due to his track record and expected cost.

Wilson gaining eyes

Justin Wilson is another reliever who could come off the board sooner than later. Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweeted Sunday morning that six or seven teams have checked in with the southpaw.

Wilson has the velocity and rising fastball that teams desire in this day and age. He also has his fair share of late-inning experience, most recently with the Cubs. Alas, Wilson walked more than five per nine last season and isn't far removed from a nightmare 23-game stretch to close out 2017, when he issued 19 walks in 17 innings.

The Mets were known to be in on Wilson earlier in the winter. His other suitors remain unknown.

Dozier market improving

Free-agent second baseman Brian Dozier's market is gaining steam, per Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports. Dozier, who has been linked to the Nationals and Brewers, had a miserable 2018. He posted an 88 OPS+ after finishing above 120 in each of the previous two seasons. Obviously there are teams out there who believe his 2019 will include a return to glory.

Dozier is one of many second basemen still looking for work. DJ LeMahieu, Jed Lowrie and Josh Harrison (among others) remain available.

Mets add Davis in five-player trade

The Mets made their second trade of the weekend Sunday, following up their deal for outfielder Keon Broxton by adding infielder J.D. Davis from the Astros in a five-player swap:

We’ve acquired infielder J.D. Davis (@JDDavis26) and minor league infielder Cody Bohanek (@BO_flex20) from Houston in exchange for minor leaguers Ross Adolph, Luis Santana and Scott Manea. #Mets pic.twitter.com/iBC89LQ8rs — New York Mets (@Mets) January 6, 2019

Davis, 25, hasn't inspired much confidence by hitting .194/.260/.321 in 165 big-league at-bats. His minor-league track record is stronger, however, and scouts grade his power potential as well above-average. He's a substandard defender at the hot corner, but he has a near-elite arm (he pitched relief in college) and should see action at each corner against lefties. The key with Davis is whether the swing-and-miss in his game will prove to be fatal.

It's worth noting that Luis Santana is the only one of the others involved who ranked in their organization's top 30 per MLB.com. He's a teenager whose upside is that of an offensive-minded second baseman.

Cleveland lands Plawecki

About an hour after dealing for Davis, the Mets completed their third deal of the weekend, sending catcher Kevin Plawecki to the Indians for two minor leaguers:

We’ve acquired RHP Walker Lockett (@Walker_Lockett) and minor league infielder Sam Haggerty from Cleveland in exchange for catcher Kevin Plawecki. pic.twitter.com/38Zkea38W0 — New York Mets (@Mets) January 6, 2019

Plawecki figures to slot in as Cleveland's primary backstop. He has posted a 97 OPS+ over the past two seasons thanks to a patient approach at the dish. The drawbacks with Plawecki are that he's prone to injury and his defense has slid in recent years. He's under team control through the 2022 season, so he could be a long-term fit for Cleveland if he stays healthy and productive.

Walker Lockett was acquired in a small trade with the Padres back in November. He has a largely average arsenal but has already reached the majors and should serve as rotation depth. Sam Haggerty, meanwhile, is a switch-hitting infielder with good speed who figures to top out as a reserve.