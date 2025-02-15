Major League Baseball's exhibition season is less than a week away from getting underway, meaning that teams have precious few days left to apply the finishing touches to their rosters. In other words, the offseason isn't over yet -- even if it is on its last legs. Below, CBS Sports has compiled all of Saturday's rumors, moves, and news in one convenient viewing place.

Phillies, Realmuto open to extension

Veteran backstop J.T. Realmuto figures to be the top catcher available on the free-agent market this winter -- provided, that is, he actually hits the open market. Both Realmuto and the Phillies have interest in reaching an agreement before then that would keep him in Philly, according to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Obviously, I have interest in coming back to the Phillies," Realmuto told Lauber. "I love being here. My wife loves it here, my family. Their friends are all in the organization. So, there's certainly interest on our end. I would hope the Phillies have interest, as well."

J.T. Realmuto PHI • C • #10 BA 0.266 R 50 HR 14 RBI 47 SB 2 View Profile

Realmuto, 34 come mid-March, is entering his seventh season with the Phillies. Over the last three years, he's hit for a 115 OPS+ and averaged 4.4 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's estimates. It stands to reason that an agreement between parties would see Realmuto eclipse the three-year, $60 million pact that Yadier Molina and the Cardinals agreed upon at a similar point in his career.

The Phillies have a few notable players nearing free agency, including outfielder/DH Kyle Schwarber and left-handed starter Ranger Suárez.

Bichette, Blue Jays haven't discussed extension

Whereas Realmuto might be one impending free agent staying put, the outlook is less certain for Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. Bichette told MLB.com that he hasn't yet discussed a new deal with Toronto as he nears his walk year.

"We haven't had any talks, but from my perspective, we all grow up wanting to be one of those guys that has an opportunity to stay with an organization for their entire career," Bichette said. "I'm just focused on what I've got to do this year to help the team win and be the best version of myself. Whatever happens will happen."

Bo Bichette TOR • SS • #11 BA 0.225 R 29 HR 4 RBI 31 SB 5 View Profile

Bichette, 27 come March, is fresh off the worst season of his career. He posted a 71 OPS+, well beneath his usual standards, and finished under the replacement level threshold. It may, then, be in both parties' interest to hold off on talks until after he's reestablished his stock.

The Blue Jays have been rumored to have interest in locking down another of their impending free agents: first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It's unclear where those talks stand, however.

Royals extend Ragans

The Royals have agreed to terms with ace Cole Ragans on a three-year pact worth $13.25 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. It's worth noting this deal does not extend Kansas City's team control over Ragans. Rather, this simply locks in values for this season and for his first two years of arbitration eligibility, allowing both sides some financial certainty.

Ragans remains on schedule to reach free agency after the 2028 campaign.

Cole Ragans KC • RP • #55 ERA 3.14 WHIP 1.14 IP 186.1 BB 67 K 223 View Profile

Ragans, 27, has emerged as one of the top left-handers in the game since joining the Royals in a trade during the 2023 season. In 44 starts for Kansas City, he's compiled a 3.00 ERA (143 ERA+) and a 3.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Royals originally parted with veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman to obtain Ragans from the Rangers.

Texas, of course, went on to win the World Series, making this a win-win deal when viewed from a certain perspective.