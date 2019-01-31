MLB rumors: J.T. Realmuto trade talks advanced; Padres to meet with Bryce Harper

The chore that has become the 2018-19 MLB offseason rolls on. We could once again go through a lengthy intro about how many free agents remain unsigned and how ridiculous that is on Jan. 31, but instead, let's just dive right in to the rumors.

Talks for Realmuto in advanced stages

View Profile J.T. Realmuto MIA • C • 11 BA .277 R 74 HR 21 RBI 74 SB 3

Man, it seems like Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto has been involved in trade rumors since the beginning of time, but we might well have seen the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. Via MLB.com, here's the latest:

A source told MLB.com on Thursday that trade talks for the Marlins' All-Star catcher are in "advanced stages," with four clubs still in the mix: the Padres, Reds, Dodgers and Braves. MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi on Wednesday night reported that the Padres "are more of a factor" than the Dodgers.

Realmuto hit .277/.340/.484 with 30 doubles and 21 homers in 125 games last season and, at this point, is probably the best hitting catcher in baseball. He's in arbitration before hitting free agency after the 2020 season. He's obviously a big upgrade for any of the four clubs mentioned above.

Padres to meet with Harper

View Profile Bryce Harper WAS • LF • 34 BA .249 R 103 HR 34 RBI 100 SB 13

We recently heard that the Padres had decided to start talking with free agent superstar Manny Machado and now it appears we can add the other huge name in free agency to the mix.

#Padres officials meeting today or tomorrow with Bryce Harper in Las Vegas, sources tell The Athletic. Meeting expected to include ownership representatives. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 31, 2019

Insert the "wide eyes" emoji! Rosenthal further reports that the meeting is Thursday night.

I've already made the case for the Padres to pounce on Machado, but the entire piece could be pretty easily altered to feature Harper as the target as well. An argument could be made that an outfielder makes more sense than an infielder, too, given the prospects on the way.

Maybe the Padres are a longshot to land either, but we'd be foolish at this point to write them off. They appear ready to be a player.

As for the Harper market, Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports it's the Padres, Nationals, Phillies and White Sox with "at least one other team" on the "periphery."

Indians unlikely to deal Kluber

View Profile Corey Kluber CLE • SP • 28 ERA 2.89 WHIP .99 IP 215.0 BB 34 K 222

Earlier in the offseason, the rumor mill was pointing toward the Indians trading either Trevor Bauer or two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, with the latter being more likely. Things just never really seemed to come to fruition on this front, so the report from Jon Morosi of MLB.com isn't too much a surprise:

While a Kluber trade remains possible, sources say the chances are diminishing by the day. It is now more likely than not that Kluber will remain with Cleveland as the new season begins.

The Indians are still the best team in the AL Central on paper, but were looking to reduce payroll heading to the 2019 season. Thus far, they've succeeded, as it appears their opening day payroll (roughly $115M right now) will be almost $20 million less than last season.

Yankees look for SP depth

The Yankees are looking to add a starting pitcher for depth, according to Jon Heyman. Note "depth" as a key word here. The Yankees are set in the rotation with Luis Severino, James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and CC Sabathia. The need for depth with that group seems obvious with the injury history and age -- on Happ and CC -- so it's not a huge surprise they'd look to add someone on the cheap who could also start. Heyman names Gio Gonzalez, Ervin Santana and Wade Miley as possibilities.