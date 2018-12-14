MLB rumors: J.T. Realmuto’s trade market taking shape; NL East teams eyeing Dallas Keuchel

MLB's winter meetings are behind us. While not as much went down as we were hoping, the upside is that a number of big names (including the two biggest names -- Bryce Harper and Manny Machado) are still on the board as we head into the remainder of the offseason.

To give you an idea of the buzz that's out there on Friday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front. Now let's jump into Friday.

Brewers may be in on Realmuto

The heavy expectation is that the Marlins this offseason will trade All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and likely do so for a heavy return. Realmuto is a difference-maker with the glove and the bat, so a number of teams are interested.

The field for J.T. Realmuto is essentially down to six teams: Reds, Mets, Rays, Braves, Dodgers and Padres. But with Winter Meetings wrapping up, no trade expected today. Stay tuned. — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) December 13, 2018

Now you can add a seventh team to that working list: the Brewers, according to Jerry Crasnick. Last season, the Brewers made it to the NLCS despite a lackluster .657 OPS from their catchers (mostly Manny Pina and Erik Kratz). Realmuto, obviously, would provide a significant upgrade over that, and since he's not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season he fits the Brewers' near-term window. The question is whether the Brewers, who have made a number of contender-type trades recently, can put together a package that's sufficient to land Realmuto. As noted, it's a crowded fray of interested teams.

NL East teams eyeing Keuchel?

Dallas Keuchel is perhaps the best starting pitcher remaining on the free agent market, and as such we can expect some forthcoming clarity with regard to his future employer. Speaking of which, here's this from Mark Zuckerman of MASN:

Dallas Keuchel is the only top free agent left, and though the Nationals are interested in the lefty they're leery of giving him the five- or six-year deal he seeks, according to a source familiar with their thinking.

Yes, the Nats have already signed Patrick Corbin this offseason, but the recent trade of Tanner Roark to the Reds creates a hole at the back end. Given that Keuchel has had some health issues and isn't a hard-thrower, it's possible he won't be able to command that five- or six-year deal that he reportedly seeks. If he does, then the Nats may look toward a lower-cost option.

As well, MLB.com's Richard Justice name-checks the Phillies and Braves as perhaps having interest in Keuchel. The NL East has already added some impact players this offseason, and Keuchel could be the next.

Cubs considering Descalso

It hasn't exactly been a scintillating winter for the Cubs (and reported budget constraints may keep it that way), but here's a little something for the North Siders:

#Cubs in strong pursuit of free-agent infielder Daniel Descalso, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 14, 2018

Descalso, 32, is coming off a 2018 season in which put up a 106 OPS+ for the Diamondbacks while seeing time at four different positions. Given his positional flexibility and left-handed bat, Descalso is a useful depth piece for any roster.

White Sox add catcher

Per Jeff Passan, the White Sox have agreed to terms with catcher James McCann on a free agent contract. Jon Heyman pegs the deal at $2.5 million. McCann, 28, batted .220/.267/.314 in 118 games for the Tigers last season. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 77. In Chicago, McCann figures to serve as Welington Castillo's backup.

Yankees, Tigers make minor trade

On Friday, the Yankees acquired minor-league outfielder Tyler Hill from the Tigers in exchange for cash. Detroit on Thursday had selected Hill from the Red Sox in the minor-league portion of the Rule 5 Draft. Hill, who turns 23 in March and is a former 19th-rounder, has an OPS of .724 across parts of five minor-league seasons. In 351 games as a pro, he's stolen 93 bases against 32 times caught.