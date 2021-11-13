We're clear of the recent general managers' meetings, and that means we're moving deeper into the MLB offseason calendar. While most of the focus right now is on the ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations and hopes that we'll avoid a labor stoppage, it's still the hot stove season. That means rumors and in some instances actual transactions. Speaking of which, here's a roundup of Saturday's supply of those things.

Mets interested in bringing back Báez

Javier Baez NYM • 2B • 23 BA .265 R 80 HR 31 RBI 87 SB 18 View Profile

The Mets acquired Javier Báez from the Cubs leading up to last season's trade deadline and installed him at second base next to shortstop Francisco Lindor. He thrived on the Mets' watch with a slash line of .299/.371/.515 with nine home runs in 47 games. Add that to his pre-trade production with Chicago, and Báez had a quality OPS+ of 117 for 2021. Throw in his plus baserunning and the fact that he's a notable defensive plus at shortstop or second base, and Báez should have plenty of suitors this winter.

Speaking of which, here's this dispatch from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:

"The Mets sat down with Báez's camp on Wednesday to discuss the idea of bringing the infielder back to New York, but sources said the market for Báez is far deeper than many expected."

Báez is going into his age-29 campaign, and given his power, glove, and speed, yes, he's going to be a sought-after name. The Mets are in on bringing him back, as Feinsand notes, and perhaps they'll benefit from what's a pretty crowded crop of free agent shortstops. While the Mets' 2021 season didn't come close to yielding preferred results, Báez fit well with Lindor, who's a long-time friend. The Mets of course still need a GM, but bringing back Báez, who's a known quantity to them, feels like the kind of step they'd take even if a new front-office lead decision-maker isn't in place. As always, it likely come down to whether the Mets are willing to make an offer that's competitive with the market place.

Rockies re-up with Chacín

Jhoulys Chacin COL • RP • 43 ERA 4.34 K/9 6.6 WHIP 1.26 S 0 BS 2 View Profile

The Rockies announced on Saturday that they've re-signed veteran right-hander Jhoulys Chacín to a one-year contract. Chacín, who turns 34 in January, worked almost exclusively out of the bullpen last season and was solid in that role. He's spent seven of his 13 big-league seasons with Colorado. Presumably, Chacín will once again be ticketed for a relief role, although he does have 227 career starts to his credit.