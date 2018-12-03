MLB Rumors: Jean Segura trade to Phillies likely coming soon

The blockbuster trade that will send Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz from the Mariners to the Mets is likely going to become official Monday. When it happens, the Mariners won't even be close to concluding their business this offseason, as they will continue to tear everything down for a massive rebuild. Sure enough, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports it won't take long for another move:

Once Cano-Diaz to #Mets is official, #Mariners have next deal lined up. Team is in serious talks on a trade that would send shortstop Jean Segura to Philadelphia, sources tell The Athletic. Segura holds full no-trade clause, and would need to approve the deal. H/t @agsnetworks. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 3, 2018

This lines up with previous rumors that the Phillies would be sending shortstop J.P. Crawford to Seattle for Jean Segura. It's a lot more real now, though, because when reporters use "serious talks" it generally means the deal is really close to being done.

Segura, 28, hit .304/.341/.415 with 29 doubles, 10 homers, 20 steals and 91 runs last season. He is on a five-year, $70 million deal through 2022 with a club option for 2023. He could be a quality lead-off man if that's the path the Phillies choose.

Crawford, 23, was once a top 10 prospect in all of baseball, but he's lost his luster the past few years. He hasn't hit well in Triple-A and he's slashed .214/.333/.358 in 72 MLB games between 2017-18. His defense at shortstop hasn't scored out too well, either, but keep in mind he's still very young and has a lot of raw talent. There's a reason he was a first-rounder and Baseball America had him as the number six prospect prior to the 2016 season.

It was only natural that the Phillies and Mariners matched up at some point this offseason. The Mariners are right now the biggest seller in the market while the Phillies are easily the biggest buyer. It would be pretty surprising at this point if Segura wasn't with the Phillies before the Winter Meetings, which start next Monday, and it seems like Crawford will be involved.