MLB Rumors: Jean Segura trade to Phillies likely coming soon
Once the Cano/Diaz to Mets deal is official, the Mariners have another one ready to fire
The blockbuster trade that will send Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz from the Mariners to the Mets is likely going to become official Monday. When it happens, the Mariners won't even be close to concluding their business this offseason, as they will continue to tear everything down for a massive rebuild. Sure enough, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports it won't take long for another move:
This lines up with previous rumors that the Phillies would be sending shortstop J.P. Crawford to Seattle for Jean Segura. It's a lot more real now, though, because when reporters use "serious talks" it generally means the deal is really close to being done.
Segura, 28, hit .304/.341/.415 with 29 doubles, 10 homers, 20 steals and 91 runs last season. He is on a five-year, $70 million deal through 2022 with a club option for 2023. He could be a quality lead-off man if that's the path the Phillies choose.
Crawford, 23, was once a top 10 prospect in all of baseball, but he's lost his luster the past few years. He hasn't hit well in Triple-A and he's slashed .214/.333/.358 in 72 MLB games between 2017-18. His defense at shortstop hasn't scored out too well, either, but keep in mind he's still very young and has a lot of raw talent. There's a reason he was a first-rounder and Baseball America had him as the number six prospect prior to the 2016 season.
It was only natural that the Phillies and Mariners matched up at some point this offseason. The Mariners are right now the biggest seller in the market while the Phillies are easily the biggest buyer. It would be pretty surprising at this point if Segura wasn't with the Phillies before the Winter Meetings, which start next Monday, and it seems like Crawford will be involved.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Blue Jays interested in Keuchel?
Keep checking back for the latest updates as MLB free agency continues
-
Seager deal could look similar to Cano
Perhaps they attach Seager to Mitch Haniger or Jean Segura
-
Why Indians traded Yan Gomes
Gomes' volatility was probably too much for Cleveland to bank on
-
Making sense of Mets-M's Cano deal
The Mets were fringe contenders before the trade
-
Phillies' all-in approach makes sense
The Phillies meet all the right conditions to necessitate a winter spending spree
-
Latest Realmuto rumors include Yankees
The Astros, Braves and Dodgers are also vying for Realmuto