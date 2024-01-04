The new year is upon us, and that means it's about time for Major League Baseball teams to put the finishing touches on their rosters ahead of pitchers and catchers reporting. In other words, expect activity to tick up at any moment. Below, CBS Sports will track all of the day's rumors, news, and moves.

Montgomery prefers Rangers?

Free-agent southpaw Jordan Montgomery is believed to prefer returning to the Rangers over rejoining the Yankees, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com. Miller cites a source who says that Montgomery "loves" Texas.

Montgomery, of course, joined the Rangers at last year's trade deadline. He performed well for the World Series champions, posting a 160 ERA+ and a 4.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 11 starts down the stretch. Montgomery then appeared six times in the postseason, amassing a 2.90 ERA in 31 innings.

The Yankees, among other teams, are believed to have interest in Montgomery. Miller adds that the Yankees have no interest in free-agent righty Marcus Stroman as they continue to survey the pitching markets for rotation help.

Red Sox, Giants in on Imanaga

Japanese lefty Shota Imanaga's posting window is drawing to a close. According to The Athletic, he's expected to sign a contract worth nine figures over the coming week, with the Red Sox and Giants standing out as two of his potential landing spots. CBS Sports recently examined why Imanaga was drawing interest around the league. Here's part of what we wrote at the time:

Across eight seasons in NPB, the world's second-best league, Imanaga amassed a 2.96 ERA and struck out more than 26% of the batters he faced. (He even led the Central League in strikeouts last season.) He made two All-Star Games and he threw a no-hitter against the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2022.

Imanaga would be the second notable Japanese starting pitcher to join MLB this winter. Earlier in the offseason, Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed a record-breaking deal with the Dodgers.

Mets open to trading catcher

The Mets reportedly made one move on Thursday, agreeing to terms with free-agent outfielder Harrison Bader. If they get their wish, it won't be their last move involving a position player. New York is open to unloading veteran catcher Omar Narváez, who is slated to make $7 million next season, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Narváez, 31, made the 2021 All-Star Game. He's since struggled at the plate, posting a 67 OPS+ in his last 133 games. The Mets have promising youngster Francisco Álvarez in place as their starter. Tomás Nido, meanwhile, could slot in as his backup.

It's unclear which teams, if any, have interest in Narváez's services. Theoretically, clubs like the Marlins and Rays would be fits.