Spring training is a few weeks in and the 2025 Major League Baseball season begins in just under two weeks with the Cubs and Dodgers facing off for a two-game series in Tokyo. There is still a little player movement, though, so let's do a quick rumor roundup.

Iglesias signs with Padres

Free-agent infielder Jose Iglesias has signed a minor-league deal with the Padres, reports the New York Post.

Iglesias didn't appear in the majors in 2023, playing 28 games with Triple-A El Paso in the Padres system. He went to the Mets on a minor-league deal last season and had his career year at age 34 in only 85 games. He hit .337/.381/.448 (137 OPS+) with a career-high 3.1 WAR.

Though it's unlikely he keeps up that sort of pace, the Padres are looking to catch the same sort of lightning in a bottle the Mets did with him. Their starting infield is set with Luis Arraez, Jake Cronenworth, Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado, but any injury could open up a spot for Iglesias.

Royals, Mets talking Marte deal

The Royals recently "made a push" for Mets outfielder Starling Marte via trade, but it didn't come to fruition. Yet? The New York Post reports that the two sides have "not totally extinguished the possibility" of a deal coming together.

Marte, a two-time All-Star, is entering his age-36 season. In 94 games and 370 plate appearances last season, he hit .269/.327/.388 (104 OPS+) with seven homers, 16 stolen bases and 0.7 WAR. He swings the bat right-handed and slashed .310./384/.460 against lefties last season, so not only could he be a productive full-time player, but he looks like a nice platoon option.

As things stand, the Mets are likely to platoon him with lefty Jesse Winker in the DH spot.

The Royals' outfield right now looks like some sort of mix of Hunter Renfroe, MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, Dairon Blanco and Nelson Velázquez. Isbel and Melendez both hit left-handed. Surely there would be an opening for regular starts for Marte, should a deal eventually happen.

García dodges major injury

Rangers outfielder Adolis García appears to have dodged a bullet in spring training. He underwent an MRI after suffering an oblique injury Tuesday. Manager Bruce Bochy told reporters Wednesday the oblique strain is "pretty mild" and he's expected to be ready by Opening Day (via MLB.com).

García, 32, was an All-Star and finished 14th in MVP voting in 2023 before a breakout postseason, only to have it end prematurely due to injury in the World Series. He took a huge step back in 2024, hitting .224/.284/.400 with 0.3 WAR. Those of us bullish on the Rangers' chances to return to the playoffs this season are counting on a bounce-back for García.