MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson gets big offers from three teams; 50-50 chance Nolan Arenado gets traded

It's 2020, and next month pitchers and catchers will begin ambling into spring training camps. Before we get into that mindset, though, we've still got a few available free agents -- and perhaps a blockbuster trade or two -- to get off the board. On that front, let's take a look at what the MLB rumor mill is churning out for Thursday.

Braves, Nationals, Twins make four-year offers to Donaldson

Veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson is the best free agent left standing, and interest in him finally appears to be heating up. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB Network, the Braves, Nationals, and Twins have each made a four-year offer to Donaldson worth around $100 million. Feinsand goes on to note that the Dodgers likely still have some level of interest in Donaldson and that the Rangers, despite reports that they're out on Donaldson, may still be on the fringes.

Donaldson, a former AL MVP who turned 34 earlier this offseason, is fresh off an impressive bounce-back season with the Braves. In 155 games with Atlanta, Donaldson put up a 127 OPS+ with 37 home runs. He also logged almost 1,300 defensive innings at the hot corner and according to advanced defensive metrics got back to being a force with the glove.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon's signing with the Angels provided some clarity to the Donaldson situation, but big names like Nolan Arenado and Kris Bryant on the trade market mean that teams in need of third base upgrades still have options. Acquiring a star at the position by trade, however, of course costs young talent in return. In light of that reality, Donaldson remains the most appealing solution available.

Even odds that Arenado gets traded

The Rockies have for much of the offseason been shopping star third baseman Nolan Arenado, despite the fact that less than a year ago they signed him to an eight-year, $260 million contract extension. Now, though, the Rockies seem to want to get out from under that commitment, and it seems increasingly likely to happen. On Thursday, MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported that there's now a 50-50 chance that Arenado gets traded this offseason. Morosi adds that the Dodgers are not the most likely landing spot for Arenado, as the Rockies would prefer not to trade him within the NL West.

Arenado, 28, is a productive hitter even after you adjust for the distorting effects of Coors Field (129 OPS+ in 2019 and a 122 mark for his career). He's also of course a legendary fielder at the position, and that figures to remain the case, at least for the near future. Since the Rockies are likely looking at an Arenado trade for payroll relief, they probably won't be getting much in return. If they do want some fetching young talent coming back their way, then they'll need to kick in significant cash to offset the financial commitment. Arenado does have an opt-out after 2021, but if he doesn't use it then the team that trades for him will be on the hook for more than $230 million.

Ozuna market heating up

Slugging outfielder Marcell Ozuna remains a free agent in advance of his age-29 season, but perhaps that will soon change. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand tweets that the Reds, Rangers, and incumbent Cardinals are among those pressing to sign Ozuna for 2020 and beyond. Last season for St. Louis, Ozuna put up an OPS+ of 107 with 29 home runs in 130 games. He's also not that far removed from a 2017 season with the Marlins in which he cracked 37 homers in 157 games with an OPS+ of 147.