The 2024-25 MLB offseason is more than three weeks old and we're still waiting for the first big free-agent signing. That's not unusual. Rarely does a top free agent come off the board before Thanksgiving. The action will begin soon enough, I promise. Here now are Sunday's hot stove updates as the annual Winter Meetings approach.

Soto bidding to begin this week

Teams involved in the Juan Soto bidding expect offers to be made this coming week, per ESPN. Soto and agent Scott Boras met in person with interested teams in recent weeks and those meetings were mostly a chance to get to know each other, particularly at the ownership level. Soto questioned each team about their commitment to winning, among other things.

The Blue Jays, Dodgers, Mets, Red Sox, and Yankees are among the teams known to have met with Soto and Boras. Other clubs, including the Phillies, Rays, and Royals are reported to have interest as well, though it's unclear whether they had a meeting. All indications are Soto's free agency will not drag into 2025. This could be wrapped up by the Winter Meetings in two weeks.

O's seeking catching help

In addition to re-signing or replacing Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander, the Orioles are looking for catching help this winter, GM Mike Elias said on MLB Network Radio on Sunday. Baltimore of course has a franchise catcher in Adley Rutschman, though they would like a quality backup so they give Rutschman a few more days at DH to cut down on wear and tear.

Veteran James McCann served as Rutschman's backup the last two seasons and he is currently a free agent. The Mets paid a big chunk of McCann's salary, though the 34-year-old shouldn't require a large commitment at this point in his career. Other free agent backup catcher types include Kyle Higashioka, Carson Kelly, and Gary Sánchez.

Dodgers, Edman have begun extension talks

The Dodgers and NLCS MVP Tommy Edman have held preliminary contract extension talks, reports MLB.com. The World Series champs acquired Edman from the Cardinals in the three-team Erick Fedde trade with the White Sox at the trade deadline. Edman is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2025 season and the Dodgers hope to prevent that from happening.

Now 29, Edman hit .237/.294/.417 in 37 games with the Dodgers after the trade, then put up a .328/.354/.508 line in October. The Dodgers are expected to move Edman back to center field next year after he played shortstop in October. An extension for Edman could look similar to the four-year, $60 million contract the Dodgers gave Chris Taylor during the 2021-22 offseason.

Giants among teams evaluating Sugano

The Giants are among the teams evaluating longtime Yomiuri Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano, according to MLB.com. Sugano, 35, was posted during the 2020-21 offseason, though he did not reach a contract agreement with an MLB team. He returned to Japan and now has enough service time to qualify for international free agent. Sugano is a regular old free agent. He doesn't have to be posted.

A two-time MVP with Yomiuri, Sugano is one of the greatest Japanese pitchers ever, and this past season he threw 156 2/3 innings with a 1.67 ERA. These days his fastball mostly sits low-90s, though he has a knockout splitter and a deep arsenal, plus excellent command. Sugano's age may limit him to a one-year contract, making him an intriguing high-upside roll of the dice.

Rockies sign Farmer

Not long after non-tendering Brendan Rodgers, the Rockies signed utility man Kyle Farmer to a one-year contract worth $3.25 million, report the New York Post. Colorado is set at shortstop (Ezequiel Tovar) and third base (Ryan McMahon), so Farmer will presumably replace Rodgers at second. The 34-year-old Farmer hit .214/.293/.353 with the Twins in 2024, though he finished strong, posting a .744 OPS in his final 57 games. He has experience playing just about every position, including catcher.