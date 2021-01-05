Spring training is approximately six weeks away and only 10 of our top 60 free agents have signed. There is still a lot -- A LOT -- of work to be done between now and the start of the camp, and inevitably much of it will linger into February and March, and maybe even April. Here are the latest hot stove rumblings.

Turner seeking four years

Justin Turner LAD • 3B • 10 BA .307 R 26 HR 4 RBI 23 SB 1 View Profile

Free agent infielder Justin Turner is seeking a four-year contract, reports Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. Castillo adds the Dodgers are unwilling to give him more than two years, and if the two sides are unable to come to an agreement, Los Angeles would likely go outside the organization to address third base rather than stick with internal options. Our R.J. Anderson ranked Turner the No. 7 free agent on the market.

Turner turned 36 in November and while he remains a very productive player, he has declined a bit in recent years, and injuries limited him to 410 of 546 possible regular season games from 2017-20. Getting four years at that age in this market will be close to impossible, though there's no harm in asking. A two-year deal with a third year vesting option could be the compromise. The Dodgers are said to have interest in DJ LeMahieu, an excellent alternative to Turner.

Mets interested in Hand

Brad Hand CLE • RP • 33 ERA 2.05 WHIP .77 IP 22 BB 4 K 29 View Profile

The Mets have interest in free agent lefty Brad Hand, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Back in November, team president Sandy Alderson said the Mets might have claimed Hand and his $10 million club option on waivers in October "if the timing had been a little different," presumably meaning if the ownership transfer to Steve Cohen had been complete. Our R.J. Anderson ranked Hand the No. 21 free agent on the market.

New York has been among the most active teams in baseball during this slow offseason, most notably signing catcher James McCann and righty reliever Trevor May. May will join Edwin Diaz, who was sneaky dominant in 2020, as well as holdovers Dellin Betances, Miguel Castro, and Jeurys Familia in the bullpen. Their best lefty reliever is Daniel Zamora, so Hand is an obvious fit. Cleveland placed Hand on waivers in an effort to avoid his $1 million option buyout earlier this winter.