MLB rumors: Latest on Bryce Harper; Nats, Brewers eyeing Brian Dozier; David Robertson fallout for Phillies

It's January and we have plenty of big names on the board with half of our top 50 free agents still unsigned. We're going to keep track of the day's hot stove rumors and rumblings right here in this handy post, so make sure you check back for updates. Here's the latest from Friday.

Nats up their offer for Harper

After plenty of back-and-forth between the Washington Nationals and Bryce Harper this offseason, it appears that the Nationals are back in the Harper sweepstakes. Jim Bowden reported on Friday that the Nationals' last offer to Harper was actually "much more than the $300 million being reported by the media."

#Nationals last offer to Bryce Harper was actually “much more than the $300m being reported by the media” according to a source. Apparently, The 10-year $300m offer was actually just the team’s 1st offer to Harper. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) January 4, 2019

The latest offer refers to the meeting that Harper and Boras had with Nationals owner Ted Lerner for five hours on the weekend before Christmas. It was reported Harper rejected a 10-year, $300 million offer from Washington at the end of the 2018 regular season in September.

In an already murky market for Harper, things have gotten a bit more complex. We do know that the Dodgers seemingly cleared payroll and have an outfield spot open (more on that here) after sending Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, as well as Alex Wood, to Cincinnati on Dec. 21. The Philadelphia Phillies have stuck around, and are planning to meet with Harper in his hometown of Las Vegas. Phillies officials met with Harper's agent, Scott Boras, at the winter meetings in Las Vegas last month. The Chicago White Sox have been linked to Harper and Manny Machado this offseason, but may no longer be in the running since the team is not willing to offer more than seven years for either superstar free agent, per Bruce Levine.

Brewers, Nats interested in Dozier

Free-agent second baseman Brian Dozier is drawing interest from a pair of teams that do not necessarily have an everyday second baseman. The Nationals have had discussions with Dozier, and the Brewers also like him, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Brewers did not tender Jonathan Schoop a contract in November, making him a free agent, and Travis Shaw is expected to be a full-time third baseman in 2019 following Mike Moustakas' departure as a free agent. The Nationals traded Daniel Murphy to the Cubs last season (now with Colorado) and after losing out to the Padres for Ian Kinsler, they would like a one-year stopgap while they groom their No. 2 prospect Carter Kieboom in the minors.

After three consecutive finishes in the American League MVP voting, Dozier had a down 2018 season in which he split between the Minnesota Twins and the Dodgers. He slashed .215/.305/.391 with 21 homers and 71 RBI last year. His 95 home runs since the 2016 is the most of any second baseman in the majors, so he still has the power.

Phils need to thin crowded pen

After signing David Robertson to a two-year, $23 million deal, the next priority for the Phillies may be thinning a now-crowded bullpen, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb. If the Phillies can find a trade partner, veterans Pat Neshek and Tommy Hunter could be the odd men out next season.

Here's more from Gelb: