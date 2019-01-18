MLB rumors: Latest on Manny Machado-Bryce Harper market; Marlins still searching for J.T. Realmuto suitor

We're less than a month from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, and we've still got plenty of big free agent names left on the board (including Bryce Harper and Manny Machado). That means we've still got a healthy supply of buzz even as we get into the back half of January. To give you an idea of what's out there on Friday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front. Now let's jump in ...

Marlins want to add payroll, but trades come first

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Marlins intend to plug some holes by spending on the free-agent market, but first they want some clarity on the trade front.

All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto has been on the block for some time, but thus far no team has met Miami's reportedly high asking price. In related matters, a number of teams -- the Mets, Nationals, Brewers, Angels, Rays and perhaps Braves among them -- have met their needs at catcher. Thus the Marlins are left with a thinner crop of potential trading partners. At the same time, though, those remaining clubs have many fewer options available to them. Since contenders are sometimes hesitant to acquire a new starting catcher during the season, and Marlins may be best suited to get something done before Opening Day.

Jackson also names Dan Straily as a potential trade chip. That's certainly plausible. Teams are always pining for starting pitching, and Straily has a history of being reasonably effective when healthy. No, you're not going to get any kind of a haul for Dan Straily, but his $5 million salary should be easy enough to clear.

Should one or both of those names get moved, then you might see the Marlins in play for some mid-tier guys left on the market. No, the Marlins aren't going to contend anytime soon, but there's something to be said -- especially these days -- for fielding a vaguely respectable roster.

Machado's dad says his son has offers

The Manny Machado market has been a bit slow to develop this offseason (the same goes for Bryce Harper, of course). Perhaps that's why on Friday, Machado's dad went public with some scoops about who's made contract offers to his son and who may be the frontrunner. Not all are buying what Mr. Machado is selling, but his revelations are certainly worth noting. Get the details here.

Oh, and let it also be noted that Machado was possibly spotted wearing a White Sox hat.

Kapler hits it off with Harper

The Phillies recently met with free agent Bryce Harper, and by all accounts it went swimmingly. Philly manager Gabe Kapler was part of the contingent, and to hear him tell it he and Harper got on quite well. So are the Phillies the Harper frontrunners? Maybe. Read more here.

Angels find their closer

The Angels early Friday reportedly agreed to terms with former Indians closer Cody Allen on a contract for 2019. Read more here on the financial details and Allen's likely motivation for taking a one-year pact.