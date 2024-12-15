The 2024-25 Major League Baseball offseason carries on, and notable free-agent names are off the board – including the biggest name of all in Juan Soto. With the Winter Meetings behind us and many big free agents and trade targets still available, we're still being treated to an almost daily supply of rumors regarding all of that. Speaking of which, Sunday's round of rumors can be found just below.

Yankees, Cubs still talking Bellinger trade

The Cubs are working to trade outfielder Cody Bellinger in the wake of the recent trade for Kyle Tucker. The Yankees, meantime, are looking to add a lefty-hitting outfielder following the loss of free agent Juan Soto to the crosstown Mets. Not surprisingly, the two teams are in talks about a trade that would send Bellinger to the Bronx. On that front, the New York Post has an update:

Bellinger, 29, exercised his $27.5 million player option with the Cubs for the 2025 season instead of going to free agency. Last season in 130 games, he hit .266/.325/.426 (111 OPS+) with 23 doubles, three triples, 18 homers, 78 RBI, 72 runs, nine steals and 2.2 WAR. He resurrected his career with a 4.4-WAR season with the Cubs in 2023 and then took a bit of a step back last year. Bellinger's contract includes a $25 million player option/$5 million buyout for 2026.

Mariners take calls for Castillo

The Seattle Mariners are getting calls on veteran right-handed starter Luis Castillo, and they're at least listening to those calls. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic puts the Castillo trade talk into some context. Namely, the Mariners will only move Castillo if they're able to improve the current roster. That is, they're not looking to trade him in exchange for prospects who are a long way from the majors. Rosenthal adds that the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Mets are among the teams who have asked about Castillo's availability.

Castillo, who just turned 32, is coming off a 2024 season in which he pitched to a 3.64 ERA/3.91 FIP in 175 ⅓ innings for Seattle. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 120 and a WAR of 24.0 across parts of eight MLB seasons. The three-time All-Star has a bit more than $72 million left on his contract through the 2027 season. His pact also includes a $25 million vesting option for the 2028 season.

Astros still have eyes for Bregman

Veteran third baseman and Astros lifer Alex Bregman is a free agent, and most signs point to Houston allowing him to sign elsewhere. That's because they obtained third baseman Isaac Paredes as part of the Kyle Tucker trade with the Cubs. As well, they're reported to have interest in trading for veteran Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. According to KPRC in Houston, however, the Astros are still interested in bringing back Bregman. As well, the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, and Tigers also reportedly have varying levels of interest in Bregman.

Bregman, 30, is coming off a 2024 season in Houston in which he slashed .260/.315/.453 (118 OPS+) with 26 home runs and 30 doubles in 145 games. He also won his first Gold Glove. For his career, Bregman has an OPS+ of 132 and a WAR of 39.6 across parts of nine MLB seasons, all with the Astros. He's a two-time All-Star selection, and twice he's also finished in the top 10 of the American League MVP vote.

Pirates, Red Sox agree to minor trade

The Pirates on Sunday announced that they've acquired infielder/outfielder Enmanuel Valdez from the Red Sox in exchange for minor-league right-handed pitcher Joe Vogatsky. Valdez, who turns 26 in late December, can play multiple positions and has a slash line of .235/.286/.400 across parts of two MLB seasons. Vogatsky, soon to turn 23, was a 19th-round choice in this year's MLB Draft. He's yet to pitch professionally.