MLB's spring training season is just a few days away from beginning, but the wild world of Major League Baseball is still presenting us with enough rumors, news, and notes to put together a roundup. Below, you'll find all the latest from Tuesday's collection.

Diamondbacks interested in Carroll extension

The Arizona Diamondbacks have initiated extension talks with rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. Piecoro does not report any potential terms of the deal, but he does note that an agreement is not believed to be imminent at this time.

Carroll, 22 years old, is considered the No. 2 prospect in baseball by CBS Sports. He reached the majors last season, batting .260/.330/.500 (133 OPS+) with four home runs and two stolen bases over the course of 32 games. He's considered a potential future All-Star thanks to his well-rounded game. Still, he's far off from becoming arbitration eligible, let alone qualifying for free agency. Those dynamics will suppress his ability to fetch his market value here.

To wit, Carroll will enter the season with just 38 days of service time. Per MLB Trade Rumors' extension database, only two players with less than a year of service time have signed a long-term deal that guaranteed them more than $60 million: Ronald Acuña Jr.'s pact with the Braves worth at least $100 million, and Wander Franco's agreement with the Rays that will pay him $182 million.

Voit joins Brewers

Veteran first baseman Luke Voit has joined the Brewers on a minor-league agreement, according to Fansided's Robert Murray.

Voit, 32 years old, split last season between the Padres and Nationals. Although he was a well-above-average hitter from 2018-20, he's slipped to just a hair above in each of the last two seasons. Last year, Voit batted .226/.308/.402 (106 OPS+) with 22 home runs -- most of that damage was done before the July trade that sent him to Washington, however, as he settled for a 95 OPS+ in 53 games with the Nationals.

The Brewers are expected to use Rowdy Tellez and Jesse Winker as their most-days first baseman and designated hitter. Both are lefties who will likely be spared from facing most southpaws. Some combination of Brian Anderson, Mike Brosseau, and Keston Hiura will likely serve in a platoon. Voit could come in handy should one of the three suffer an injury or underperform.