MLB rumors: Mariners looking to trade catcher; Pirates down to two candidates in manager search

The MLB offseason of 2019-20 is ongoing but hasn't yet hit full stride, which means most of the action has yet to transpire. That said, rumors regarding free-agent player and team pairings and potential trades are already circulating, and we're here to get you up to speed on all the latest scuttle. We also have a rundown of all of the key dates in this year's offseason and our ranking of the top 50 free agents on the market, and here's an explainer on the "luxury tax" and its implications for the winter.

Now here's what's buzzing for Monday.

Mariners' catcher could be trade target

Teams hungry for help behind the plate may be running out of time, as former free agents Yasmani Grandal (White Sox) and Travis d'Arnaud (Braves) are already off the board before Thanksgiving. With the free agent crop already thinned out, teams may look to the trade market to find catchers. On that front, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez has been an early subject of trade talks, with the M's apparently willing to move him.

Narvaez, who turns 28 in February, is coming off a 2018 season in which he put up an impressive 120 OPS+ with 22 home runs in 132 games and more than 800 defensive innings behind the plate. For his career, he owns a slash line of .276/.361/.411 across parts of four seasons. Narvaez certainly has OBP skills by positional standards, but he's not a strong defensive catcher. That said a backstop capable of producing at the plate will almost always have a market, so Seattle should be able to make a trade happen.

Pirates down to two manager finalists

The Pirates' search to replace Clint Hurdle in the dugout is down to two candidates, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Those two finalists are Rays bench coach bench coach Matt Quatraro and Twins bench coach Derek Shelton. A decision should be made in a matter of days. The Pirates have a new GM in Ben Cherington and are coming off a 93-loss season in 2019.

Dodgers eyeing big three

The Dodgers are coming off a 106-win season and have won the pennant in two of the last three seasons. Even so, they may still be looking to make a splash on the free-agent market. Here's what Heyman tweets:

"Dodgers are looking at Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon. But while they can afford to go big, word is they have set valuations for each star and intend to remain disciplined."

Cole, Strasburg and Rendon are of course the top three free agents on the market, and they'll be paid accordingly. That, of course, is the rub for the Dodgers, who have been focused on keeping payroll down in recent seasons under Andrew Friedman. We took a closer look at the Dodgers insofar as Cole, Strasburg, and Rendon are concerned.

Yanks, M's make minor trade

The Yankees on Monday traded lefty Nestor Cortes Jr. to the Mariners in exchange for international signing bonus pool money. Cortes, who turns 25 in December, has pitched to a 5.80 ERA and 2.25 K/BB ratio in nine relief appearances and one start spread across two big-league seasons.

Blue Jays sign Cole

No, not that Cole. Rather, Toronto agreed to terms right-hander A.J. Cole to a minor-league contract on Monday. Cole, who turns 28 in January, owns an ERA of 4.86 and a K/BB ratio of 2.51 in 19 starts and 60 relief appearances spread across five major-league seasons. He spent the 2019 season with the Indians.