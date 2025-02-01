In only two weeks, spring training camps will open across Arizona and Florida. There are still plenty of free agents waiting to sign and trade candidates waiting to move. There will be no shortage of activity between now and the start of camp. Here now are Saturday's hot stove happenings.

Mariners less likely to trade Castillo

Luis Castillo SEA • SP • #58 ERA 3.64 WHIP 1.17 IP 175.1 BB 47 K 175 View Profile

With spring training drawing near, the Mariners are less likely to trade righty Luis Castillo than they were earlier this offseason, according to the Seattle Times. Seattle has had a quiet winter, with the Donovan Solano signing and Jorge Polanco re-signing their only notable moves. It was believed they needed to shed money to do something significant, hence Castillo's availability.

Now 32, Castillo had a very strong 2024 season, though his strikeout and swing-and-miss rates slipped considerably, and he's lost close to 2 mph off his fastball the last two years. The Mariners owe Castillo just under $70 million from 2025-27, with a vesting option tied to the health of his elbow for 2028. Seattle could always make him available again at the trade deadline, if they choose.

Martinez hopes to play in 2025

J.D. Martinez NYM • DH • #28 BA 0.235 R 46 HR 16 RBI 69 SB 0 View Profile

Veteran slugger J.D. Martinez hopes to play in 2025, reports the New York Post. The 37-year-old veteran did not play the field at all in 2024 and he's played only 12 innings in the outfield over the last three years. He's a full-time DH at this point, which will limit his market. Martinez would make sense for the Padres, who lack an established DH, though they seem disinclined to spend at the moment.

We ranked Martinez as the 44th best free agent available this offseason. He did not sign with the Mets until a week before Opening Day last year, and he started out well (.806 OPS in the first half) before fading late (.623 OPS in the second half). Martinez started only 14 of New York's final 25 games and five of their 13 postseason games. Another late spring signing could be in the cards.

Royals could add outfield bat

Anthony Santander TOR • RF • #25 BA 0.235 R 91 HR 44 RBI 102 SB 2 View Profile

Before he signed with the Blue Jays, the Royals offered Anthony Santander a three-year contract, reports The Athletic. Kansas City then pivoted to closer Carlos Estévez, and they could still add a lower-cost outfield bat. A righty to platoon with MJ Melendez seems most logical. Veterans Harrison Bader, Mark Canha, Adam Duvall, and former Royal Tommy Pham all fit the bill.

Royals outfielders collectively hit .223/.281/.367 with 47 home runs in 2024. They have not added to the unit this offseason, though there are rumblings Jonathan India or Michael Massey could wind up in left field. Kansas City could use one more bat, especially one with on-base skills (India will help in that department). The outfield is an obvious spot to upgrade before Opening Day.

Rangers getting calls about Taveras

Leody Taveras TEX • CF • #3 BA 0.229 R 59 HR 12 RBI 44 SB 23 View Profile

Teams are inquiring about Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras, according to the Dallas Morning News. Texas has three other everyday outfielders in Evan Carter, Adolis García, and Wyatt Langford, two of whom (Carter and Langford) can play center field. The Guardians and Rays stand out as teams that could use a center field help and may show interest in the defense-first Taveras.

Trading Taveras and his $4.75 million salary would help Texas stay under the $241 million competitive balance tax threshold, something they indicated they wanted to do earlier this offseason. Cot's Baseball Contracts estimates their 2025 CBT payroll at $234.5 million, and they'll need to go into the season with wiggle room under $241 million for injury call-ups and the trade deadline.