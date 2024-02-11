Even though pitchers and catchers will be reporting to spring-training sites soon enough, a number of notable free agents and potential trade targets remain available. That, in turn, means an ongoing supply of daily rumors. Speaking of which, (Super Bowl) Sunday's supply is just below.

Marlins acquire Gordon from Twins

The Miami Marlins have acquired OF/INF Nick Gordon from the Minnesota Twins, Robert Murray reports. According to Jon Heyman, left-hander Steven Okert will go to the Twins in return.

Gordon, 28, has filled a utility role for Minnesota across parts of three MLB seasons. Over that span, he's slashed .250/.293/.392 with 15 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 243 games. He's also seen time at short, second and third along with all three outfield positions. On the Minnesota side, Okert, 32, has a career ERA of 3.70 and a K/BB ratio of 2.75 over six seasons. He's worked exclusively as a reliever, albeit with a pair of "opener" starts last season for the Marlins.

Yankees still interested in Cease but won't part with OF prospect

The Yankees are still looking for rotation help behind ace and reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, and to that end they've been in periodic discussions with the White Sox about right-hander Dylan Cease. Bob Nightengale now reports that the Yankees "are still open" to a deal for Cease but are not willing to part with outfield prospect Spencer Jones in any such deal.

Jones, a powerfully built former first-rounder out of Vanderbilt, has impressive power potential and, for now, the ability to man center field. Last season as a 22-year-old, he reached the Double-A level for the Yankees. Over two minor-league seasons, he has an OPS of .810 with 20 home runs and 55 stolen bases in 142 games.

As for Cease, 28, he's one year removed from being the runner-up for the AL Cy Young. He took a step back this past season, throwing 177 innings with a 4.58 ERA, though Chicago's league-worst defense didn't help him. Still, Cease offers premium stuff and two years of team control. He's one of the most coveted starters on the trade market and for good reason.

Earlier this winter, the Yankees fortified their rotation by signing Marcus Stroman to a two-year contract.