The bulk of the MLB offseason is behind us, and spring training is approaching quickly. That said, the rumors are still rolling in, and Saturday is no exception. Speaking of which, you can find that Saturday supply of MLB rumors just below.

Marlins closing in on deal with Gurriel

Yuli Gurriel HOU • 1B • #10 BA 0.242 R 53 HR 8 RBI 53 SB 8 View Profile

The Miami Marlins are close to signing veteran first baseman Yuli Gurriel to a free-agent contract, Mark Feinsand reports.

Gurriel is coming off a disappointing 2022 season for the world-champion Astros. In 146 games, he slashed .242/.288/.360 (84 OPS+) with eight home runs, and those numbers were reinforced by very poor quality-of-contact measures. Given that Gurriel is going into his age-39 season, the prospects for improvement aren't exactly encouraging. The crowded Miami infield may mean that Gurriel is headed for a limited role with his new team, and frankly that's probably what his expected level of production merits at this stage of his career.

Story intends to play in 2023

Trevor Story BOS • 2B • #10 BA 0.238 R 53 HR 16 RBI 66 SB 13 View Profile

The free-agent departure of Xander Bogaerts meant that the Red Sox were poised to shift Trevor Story back to his old position of shortstop for the 2023 season. However, Story recently underwent internal bracing procedure on the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow, and that has the potential to cost him the entire 2023 campaign. Story, though, isn't ready to call it a season. The veteran infielder on Saturday told reporters that he's dedicated to playing at some point in the season to come:

Story, 30, is going into the second year of the six-year, $140 million contract he signed with Boston last winter. He's coming off a 2022 season in which he batted .238/.303/.434 (102 OPS+) with 16 home runs in 94 games. While he's out -- which, again, he hopes won't be all of 2023 -- Enrique Hernández figures to be the primary at the shortstop position for Boston.