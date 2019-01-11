MLB rumors: Marlins continue to ask for Cody Bellinger in J.T. Realmuto deal; Dodgers add Russell Martin
Pitchers and catchers report for spring training in less than five weeks and there's still a group of free agents unsigned that could field a team that wouldn't be the worst in baseball. Something's going to have to start giving here pretty soon. Until then, we'll continue to watch the rumor mill like a hawk. Off we go.
The Dodgers acquired catcher Russell Martin from the Blue Jays on Friday afternoon, and so it's fair to ask: what, if anything, does this mean for their pursuit of Marlins backstop J.T. Realmuto?
Dodgers still in on Realmuto?
The answer is … well, it's complicated. As Ken Rosenthal tweeted, there's no reason to believe Martin will preclude the Dodgers from continuing to try for Realmuto -- Martin is older and has declined in recent years. That doesn't, however, mean a Realmuto deal is imminent.
Rather, as Craig Mish of Sirius XM pointed out, the Marlins and Dodgers don't seem to have the best working relationship -- and the Marlins continue to insist upon Cody Bellinger in trade talks:
Asking big in trade talks is no sin -- or, at minimum, is a sin that every team commits -- but the Marlins holding steady to that ask is surprising. The Dodgers are highly unlikely to move on from Bellinger for the obvious reasons: Bellinger is young, inexpensive, and an important part of L.A.'s competitive aspirations, now and heading forward. Trading Bellinger for Realmuto would be self-defeating in a sense.
So, what are the chances the Dodgers land Realmuto? It all hinges on whether the Marlins are willing to adjust their ask.
Dodgers acquire Martin
As mentioned above, the Dodgers reunited with an old friend Friday, acquiring catcher Russell Martin from the Blue Jays in a small deal. Martin is expected, at least for the time being, to split time behind the dish with Austin Barnes. You can read more about that situation by clicking here.
Yankees sign LeMahieu
The Yankees signed an infielder on Friday -- just not the one everyone expected them to add. New York inked second baseman DJ LeMahieu to a two-year deal worth $24 million. LeMahieu joins Troy Tulowitzki as veteran additions to the ever-crowded Yankee infield. You can read more about that mess by clicking here.
