The ridiculously slow MLB offseason rolls along, though there was some action in the last 24 hours. The top free agent reliever came off the board when the White Sox signed Liam Hendriks to a three-year, $54 million deal. We then learned that Major League Baseball is planning on the 2021 season starting with no delay, meaning the beginning of spring training is barely over a month away. Surely that will pick things up, no?

Eh, time will tell. For now, let's round up the rumors we can find here on this fine Tuesday.

Marlins looking at Contreras

The Marlins are interested in Cubs' All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, reports Craig Mish of SportsGrid. We've already seen the Cubs deal Cy Young runner-up Yu Darvish while Contreras and Kris Bryant continue to see their names swirling around in trade rumors. The Marlins, after making a surprise playoff run last season, make sense as trying to capitalize on that and push even harder to again contend.

Contreras, 28, has the ability to be one of the best offensive catchers in baseball. He's a career .265/.351/.463 (113 OPS+) hitter. He also has an excellent arm behind the plate and improved his framing by leaps and bounds last season. He's under team control for two more years before hitting free agency.

With Jorge Alfaro, Sandy Leon and Chad Wallach comprising their big-league catcher options right now, the Marlins would be a nice landing spot for Contreras.

Mets remain interested in Hand

With Hendriks off the market, perhaps the offers for other free agent closers improve over the next several days. Among them would be lefty Brad Hand, who was waived by Cleveland at the start of the offseason. The Mets are interested in Hand, reports Andy Martino of SNY.

Hand, 30, should hold high value. He pitched to a 2.05 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and had 29 strikeouts against just four walks in 22 innings last season. He was the major-league leader with 16 saves. In the last five years, Hand has a 2.70 ERA in 320 innings.

Market for Colome heats up

Hendriks takes over the closer role on the White Sox that was vacated by Alex Colome hitting free agency. With the White Sox seemingly officially off the table, the Padres, Phillies, Red Sox and Twins are among the teams showing interest in Colome, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Colome, 32, had a 0.81 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 16 strikeouts against eight walks in 22 1/3 innings last season. The 2016 All-Star led the majors in saves in 2017 for the Rays. In his last five seasons, he's pitched to a 2.62 ERA in 274 2/3 innings.

For teams missing out on Hendriks, either Hand or Colome would be an excellent fallback.

Benintendi trades being discussed

Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi could be moved soon. Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal reports that a trade "could happen soon," though it won't be to the previously rumored Marlins. McAdam notes the Rangers, Astros, Athletics and Pirates as potential landing spots for Benintendi.

The 26-year-old lefty finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 and had a really nice year for the World Series champion Red Sox in 2018. He hit just .266/.343/.431 (100 OPS+) in 2019 and was 4 for 39 (.103) before being shut down due to injury last season.

Brewers sign Robertson

The Brewers have agreed to sign free agent infielder Daniel Robertson to a one-year deal, reports Robert Murray of Fansided. Robertson appeared in just 13 games for the Giants last season. He's a career .234/.342/.352 hitter in 855 plate appearances.