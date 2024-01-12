The slowest offseason in recent memory trudges on as we are just about one month away from spring training with a decent team full of free agents still available and very few trades having taken place.

In front office matters, the Braves agreed to a contract extension with president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos that runs through 2031.

As for players, let's round up the news and rumors for the day.

Giants agree to four-year, $44 million deal with Hicks

The Giants signed relief pitcher Jordan Hicks, though a report indicates they plan to use him as a starter. Maybe it's as an opener, but it's certainly a situation to monitor. Full story here.

Marlins open to trading Arraez?

The Marlins are willing to listen to trade offers on "almost everyone" on the team and that "could include" All-Star Luis Arraez, according to the New York Post.

Arraez won the AL batting title with a .316 batting average in 2022 and was traded to the Marlins in exchange for pitcher Pablo López in the ensuing offseason. The All-Star second baseman caught national attention last season while flirting with a .400 batting average relatively deep into the season (he was hitting .386 on July 15). He finished at .354, leading the majors. He also had a 133 OPS+, 30 doubles, 10 homers, 69 RBI and 71 runs with a 4.9 WAR.

Arraez is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season.

The Marlins are coming off their first full-season playoff year since 2003 and moving him would likely be very unpopular. The team parted ways with general manager Kim Ng earlier this offseason and she's the one who traded for Arraez.

Williams, Brewers deal gives cost certainty

Thursday was the MLB arbitration deadline and most players who agreed to terms for a salary did so just for the 2024 season. All-Star closer Devin Williams and the Brewers, however, came to a deal that bought up his final two years of arbitration before he's set to hit free agency after the 2025 season. The deal is for $7 million in 2024 and $10.5 million in 2025, reports Jeff Passan.

This doesn't change much other than both the Brewers and Williams knowing what he'll make before hitting free agency. It makes it easier to both plan a future payroll around Williams or to trade him, whatever the Brewers decide.

As a 28-year-old last season, Williams saved 36 games in 40 chances with a 1.99 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings.