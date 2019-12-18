MLB rumors: Matt Kemp signs minor-league deal with Marlins; Eric Sogard lands with Brewers

Baseball's Winter Meetings are now behind us, and the free-agent and trade markets look quite different after a highly active few days. That said, there's plenty of activity yet to come as big names like Josh Donaldson and Hyun-Jin Ryu remain unsigned, and the crop of Wednesday rumors makes that readily apparent.

Now let's get to the latest on the rumor mill.

Marlins add Kemp on minor-league deal

The Miami Marlins and outfielder Matt Kemp have agreed to a minor-league deal, with an invitation to their Major League training camp, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Kemp, 35, met with Miami at this year's Winter Meetings and the team is hoping the three-time All-Star still has something in the tank for 2020. With the signing, Kemp will reunite with Don Mattingly, his manager with the Dodgers from 2011-2015.

Last year, the Reds acquired Kemp from the Dodgers, along with Alex Wood and Yasiel Puig, in a December trade. Kemp hit .200/.210/.283 to start last season in 20 games (62 plate appearances) and suffered a broken rib in late April. In May, the Reds released Kemp.

Kemp was drafted by the Dodgers in 2003, and played in Los Angeles for nine seasons (2006-14) before he was traded to the Padres. He spent two seasons with San Diego before he was shipped to the Braves, and the following year, he returned to the Dodgers. With the Dodgers in 2018, Kemp returned to All-Star form and hit .290/.338/.481 with an OPS of .818.

Last year, the 2011 National League MVP runner-up the landed a minor-league deal with the Mets, playing only eight games for the organization's Triple-A affiliate before suffering a setback with his ribs and was released again. He'll have to prove to the Marlins that he has returned to 100 percent health, before getting an opportunity to return to the big leagues.

Sogard back with Brewers

Free-agent infielder Eric Sogard will reunite with the Milwaukee Brewers on a one-year, $4.5 million deal, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal has a club option for the 2021 season and is pending a physical, Rosenthal notes.

Sogard, 33, spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Milwaukee. He had a surprisingly productive 2017 season but couldn't match the numbers in 2018, and he was released by the Brewers that September.

Sogard initially caught on with the Blue Jays to start 2019. He finished the year with a .290/.353/.457 slash line with an OPS+ of 116. He hit 13 home runs, 40 RBI and 23 doubles in 110 games, split between the Blue Jays and Rays. He was traded to Tampa Bay for two pitching prospects at the July 31 trade deadline.

Sogard gives the Brewers some more flexibility, as he can play second, third and shortstop and also has appeared in the corner outfield spots. Milwaukee signed corner infielder Ryon Healy to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Teams showing interest in Hernandez

Former Seattle Mariners starter Felix Hernandez is receiving interest, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The right-hander is planning to evaluate the opportunities into the new year.

Hernandez, 33, spent his entire 15-year MLB career with the Mariners, but is a free agent this winter. The former American League Cy Young winner finished his 2019 campaign with a 6.40 ERA and 1.535 WHIP -- both career-worsts -- over 15 starts. While Hernandez hasn't been his dominant self in a few seasons, his legacy as one of the greatest starting pitchers in Mariners history is unquestioned. Hernandez finished his time in Seattle with two ERA titles and six All-Star Games. He also holds the franchise records in career starts (418), wins (169), strikeouts (2,524) and pitching WAR (50.2).



