We are less than two weeks away from spring training and 23 of our top 60 free agents remain unsigned, including one of the top seven. Here are the day's hot stove rumblings.

Mets ink Almora Jr.

The New York Mets have reached an agreement with free-agent outfielder Albert Almora Jr., according to Ken Rosenthal and Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

Albert Almora CHC • CF • 5 BA .167 R 4 HR 0 RBI 1 SB 0 View Profile

Almora, 27 come mid-April, was available after being non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs earlier this winter. Over the last three seasons, he's hit .261/.299/.373 with 17 home runs and three stolen bases (on seven tries). Almora's 76 OPS+ during that span ranks 215th out of 222 players with at least 800 plate appearances. Predictably, he is still considered to be a solid defensive center fielder.

Almora figures to see most of his action against left-handed pitching. The Mets are currently slated to start three left-handed outfielders on most days: Dominic Smith, Brandon Nimmo, and Michael Conforto. Almora joins Jose Martinez and Guillermo Heredia as the other right-handed outfield options on the 40-player roster.

A's remain active on bullpen market

On Saturday, the A's signed right-hander Mike Fiers and acquired shortstop Elvis Andrus in their first notable moves of the winter. The A's might not be done, however, as general manager David Forst said Oakland remains interested in adding some relief help.

It's unclear who Forst has in mind, but there are a number of relievers who were ranked in CBS Sports' top 60 and remain unsigned:

The A's lost closer Liam Hendriks to free agency earlier this winter.