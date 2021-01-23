While two of the biggest free agent names -- DJ LeMahieu and George Springer -- are off the board, we've still got plenty of compelling scenarios yet to play out. With that in mind, we're here to round up Saturday's crop of MLB rumors.

Mets interested in Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer CIN • SP • 27 ERA 1.73 WHIP .79 IP 73 BB 17 K 100 View Profile

After missing out on George Springer, the Mets might still be looking to make a high-profile free agent signing, and reigning NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer would certainly qualify. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets "are considering" a Bauer signing.

Bauer boasts elite stuff, a full repertoire, and success in terms of run prevention and command and control. Coming into the offseason, our R.J. Anderson ranked Bauer the No. 3 free agent. Needless to say, the addition of Bauer to a rotation that already includes Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, and eventually Noah Syndergaard (he'll return from Tommy John surgery at some point during the 2021 season) would give the Mets an incredibly impressive crop of starting pitchers.

The Mets, however, are operating with at least one eye on the Competitive Balance Tax, and any signing of Bauer would likely push them over the line. The Dodgers are also said to be among the teams with interest in Bauer.

Marcell Ozuna market taking shape

Marcell Ozuna ATL • DH • 20 BA .338 R 38 HR 18 RBI 56 SB 0 View Profile

Marcell Ozuna is coming off a standout 2020 season for the Braves. In 60 games he put up an OPS+ of 175 and led the NL in home runs and total bases. For his troubles, Ozuna won a Silver Slugger and finished sixth in the NL MVP balloting. He's also approached such levels before, as he hit 37 home runs and won a Silver Slugger for the Marlins in 2017. No doubt, the uncertainty surrounding the status of the universal DH in 2021 is hurting Ozuna's market, but it appears to be taking shape nonetheless. As Hector Gomez recently tweeted, no fewer than six teams have interest in signing the 30-year-old slugger:

That half of those teams are in the NL suggests one of two things -- that those clubs expect the DH to be in place in the NL next season or that Ozuna's bat more than makes up for his defensive shortcomings in the outfield. Maybe it's some of both. Needless to say, Ozuna, whose power outputs are backed up by strong batted-ball indicators, would improve any team's lineup.