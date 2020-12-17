Major League Baseball tends to go quiet around the Christmas holiday. With still more than a week to go, however, we should expect the typical amount of free agent, trade, and rumor mill activity. With that in mind, you can get fully up to speed on all the latest signings with our updated free agent tracker.

Now, let's take a look at what is buzzing around Thursday's baseball rumor mill.

Mets focused on Springer

The New York Mets have already been busy this offseason. Under the new ownership of Steve Cohen, the club has secured starter Marcus Stroman, added Trevor May to the bullpen, signed catcher James McCann and announced the hiring of Jared Porter as the club's new general manager. Now, the club appears to be focused on acquiring free agent outfielder George Springer, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi.

Springer, 31, has been a mainstay with the Houston Astros since the club drafted him as the 11th overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. He finished the abbreviated 2020 season with a .265/.359/.540 slash line to go along with 14 home runs, six doubles, two triples and 32 RBI in 222 plate appearances.

George Springer HOU • CF • 4 BA .265 R 37 HR 14 RBI 32 SB 1 View Profile

Springer ranks as the No. 1 best free agent available this offseason. Here's what CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson had to say of the center fielder:

Springer nets the top spot over Realmuto because the league has always shied away from mega deals for catchers. Only one backstop had an AAV exceeding $20 million in 2020, whereas eight outfielders did. On a talent basis, Springer is an above-average center fielder who has notched an OPS+ north of 120 in six of his seven seasons and who has homered 20-plus times in five of those seven seasons. Springer has done a remarkable job of cutting into his strikeout rate over the years without impacting his walk rate, and in 2020 he punched out in a career-best 17.1 percent of his plate appearances. The only thing Springer doesn't do, for the most part, is steal bases. He's succeeded in 61 percent of his career attempts, including 52 percent over the last five years, and should seldom be given the green light. It's unclear if or how teams will hold the Astros' sign-stealing scandal against Springer; unlike Jose Altuve, he appeared to be a willing recipient of the "bangs."

As far as how he would fit in with the Mets, Springer would close out a strong offensive outfield, playing alongside Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo. Springer would likely take over as the Mets' everyday center fielder. Adding Springer would also help the Mets keep Jeff McNeil in his most comfortable position at second base, full-time.

The Mets have also been mentioned as a potential landing spot in a trade for Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado. The Rockies are hoping to engage the club in trade talks -- particularly since Cohen is the wealthiest owner in the league and they're hoping to find a willing partner to absorb Arenado's contract -- but it's unclear if the Mets have any actual interest in Arenado.

Cubs sign Holder



After the New York Yankees non-tendered right-handed pitcher Jonathan Holder, the Chicago Cubs have signed him to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago-Sun Times reports. Holder will earn $750,000 if he makes the major-league roster.

Holder, 27, pitched five seasons for the Yankees, mainly as a reliever, recording a 4.38 ERA in 176.2 innings. After posting an ERA below 3.90 in 2017 and 2018, his performance dipped in 2019 and 2020.

Jonathan Holder NYY • RP • 56 ERA 4.98 WHIP 1.66 IP 21.2 BB 11 K 14 View Profile

In 2020, Holder pitched out of the bullpen in 18 games (21 2/3 IP) and posted a 4.98 ERA (87 ERA+) while striking out just 13.9 percent of opposing batters. Holder will likely start in the Cubs' minor-league system, with the chance to pitch his way back to high-leverage role out of the Chicago bullpen.