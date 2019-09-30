MLB rumors: Mets front office to discuss Mickey Callaway's future as manager, along with other personnel decisions

Before the season finale win over the Braves, Mets manager Mickey Callaway spoke with reporters in a press conference where he reflected on the 2019 season and his future with the team.

"I don't have any anxiety," Callaway told reporters, including New York Post's Mike Puma. "I am proud of what we did this year. I am proud of how hard I worked and left everything on the table. We [Mets front office] haven't discussed anything in depth and right now I have a contract for next year and I am going to go home and prepare for next year."

The Mets front office will meet this week to discuss Callaway's managerial future as well as other key personnel decisions, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports. The Mets are also planning to hold the organizational meetings without Callaway, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo adds. The final year of Callaway's three-year contract is next season, but his job status hasn't been confirmed.

Callaway has one more year left on his three-year deal with the team and has managerial record of 163-161 in two seasons. In 2019, the Mets (86-76) reached their highest win total since 2016 and the club's third highest in the past 11 seasons. But the Mets fell short of a postseason berth, despite a late-season push. When the season ended, the Mets had dropped behind the Nationals and Brewers in the NL wild-card race. Callaway, 44, is in the hot seat mostly due to questionable in-game decisions and bullpen management this season, as well a less-than-desirable look for the franchise due to a heated argument with a beat reporter in the Mets clubhouse.

Before the season began, first-year general manager Brodie Van Wagenen spoke about the front office's expectations for 2019, which included a spot in the playoffs. "I fully expect us to be competitive and to be a winning team, and our goal is to win a championship and it starts with the division, so come get us," Van Wagenen said in January. The Mets finished the season 11 games back of the first-place Braves.

"This is going to stink, going home and having to watch all this," Callaway told New York Post about missing the postseason. "I remember doing it last year. As a manager, having to sit there and watch the playoffs, it's not fun. You are pretty pissed off every game you watch. The next month will suck."

Callaway wasn't a Van Wagenen hire, and it seems as if the new GM could decide a change is warranted and bring in his own manager to take the spot in 2020. Along with making a manager decision for next season, the Mets are also going to have to address these three things in order for the Mets to return to the postseason next year.