The non-tender deadline for Major League Baseball was Wednesday and here's a full list of the players who were clipped. We also covered the 10 most intriguing names that have joined the free agency pool as a result. One would think the so-called hot stove would actually heat up now, but there are several reasons things will remain slow, one of them being the feet-dragging by MLB when it comes to whether or not the DH will be used in the NL next season.

Regardless, we trudge forward in gathering the rumors we can here on the third day of December.

Mets zero in on McCann

The Mets are in "active talks" with free agent catcher James McCann, according to Robert Murray of Fansided, who mentions it is "increasingly likely" McCann gets a four-year deal. Multiple reports in previous weeks have said the Mets are targeting McCann over top free agent catcher J.T. Realmuto.

The previous assumption was that this would be a very tough market for free agents aside from the elite names like Realmuto and George Springer. McCann getting a four-year deal would seem like a coup for the 30-year-old backstop. Through 2018, McCann was mostly just a no-hit catcher, but he broke through with a big first half in 2019 and then hit well in his part-time action in 2020 with the White Sox.

In 2019-20 combined, McCann hit .276/.334/.474 (114 OPS+) with 29 doubles, 25 homers and 75 RBI in 149 games. If he were to do something like this in each season moving forward, he'd be an excellent signing. It's just that in 601 career games he's a .249/.300/.394 hitter. Perhaps he's really tapped into something the last two seasons, though.

Marlins looking for bullpen help

The top priority for the Marlins this offseason, according to new general manager Kim Ng, is adding bullpen help (via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald). Closer Brandon Kintzler along with Brad Boxberger and Nick Vincent are among the Marlins who threw meaningful bullpen innings this past season and have since hit free agency.

The first trade made by Ng since taking over was to get righty Adam Cimber from Cleveland, but the work is far from done for Ng and her front office. Yimi Garcia looks the part of closer while it's possible James Hoyt and Richard Bleier hold down late-inning roles, but the depth certainly needs to be addressed if the Marlins want to return to the playoffs.