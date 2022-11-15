Tuesday is an important date on the offseason calendar. It is the deadline for the 14 eligible free agents to accept or reject the $19.65 million qualifying offer. Once the deadline passes, the free agent market should begin to heat up. Until then, here are Tuesday's hot stove rumors.

Mets considering Senga, Verlander

Justin Verlander HOU • SP • #35 ERA 1.75 WHIP .83 IP 175 BB 29 K 185 View Profile

The Mets are considering pursuits of Japanese righty Kodai Senga and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, reports SNY. The club is debating whether signing Verlander to a a high-salaried short-term contract similar to Max Scherzer's would be preferable to re-signing Jacob deGrom. Senga, a true free agent who doesn't have to be posted, will likely require a longer commitment.

Our R.J. Anderson ranked Verlander and Senga the No. 6 and No. 23 free agents available this offseason, respectively. The Mets could lose Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker to free agency in addition to deGrom, so they need to add starters one way or another. At the moment, Scherzer and Carlos Carrasco are the only holdovers who are locks for New York's 2023 rotation.

Mariners discussing Winker

Jesse Winker SEA • LF • #27 BA 0.219 R 51 HR 14 RBI 53 SB 0 View Profile

In addition to starters Chris Flexen and Marco Gonzales, the Mariners are also discussing outfielder Jesse Winker in trade conversations, according to MLB.com. Winker is our No. 3 trade candidate this offseason and not only because he is coming off a disappointing first season in Seattle. There are also reportedly some clubhouse issues that have him on the outs with the organization.

Winker, 29, is owed $8.25 million in 2023 and has been a well-above-average hitter the majority of his career. His defense is bad enough that he's essentially a DH, however. The Mariners don't figure to get much in return at this point, though Winker's track record is strong enough that DH-needy clubs figure to inquire and try to buy low on a talented hitter.