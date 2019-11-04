MLB rumors: Mets make qualifying offer to Zack Wheeler; Braves re-sign Nick Markakis, Tyler Flowers

With the World Series in the rear-view mirror, the 2019-20 MLB offseason is officially upon us. Monday is a key date in the offseason as it marks the official start of free agency, as well as the deadline for teams to tender their eligible free agents the qualifying offer.

Now for the latest updates and rumors:

Mets will make qualifying offer to Wheeler

At an introductory press conference for the Mets new manager, Carlos Beltran, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters, including New York Post's Joel Sherman, that the club will extend a one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer to right-hander Zack Wheeler before Monday's 5 p.m. ET deadline. Wheeler will have until Nov. 14 to decide whether to accept or decline the Mets' offer. For more qualifying offer candidates for the 2019-20 offseason and what it means for free agency, click here.

The Mets shopped Wheeler at this year's trade deadline, but ultimately held on to the right-hander. Wheeler, 29, could test free agency for the first time in his career if he elects to decline the Mets' offer. He's ranked as the seventh-best free agent in this year's market. In 2019, Wheeler threw a career-high 195 1/3 innings (31 starts) and recorded a 3.96 ERA, 1.26 WHIP with 195 strikeout and 50 walks.

Braves re-sign Markakis, Flowers

The Atlanta Braves have re-signed both backup catcher Tyler Flowers and veteran outfielder Nick Markakis to one-year deals. You can read more details on the pair's signings, including an odd loophole in both, here.

Blue Jays acquire Anderson in trade with Brewers

The Blue Jays acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from the Brewers, both teams announced on Monday. Anderson, 31, is under control through the 2021 season through a pair of club options. Anderson had an $8.5 million team option for 2020. In return, the Brewers received minor league infielder/outfielder Chad Spanberger.

In 2019, Anderson went 8-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 32 appearances, including 27 starts. He has spent the last four seasons with the Brewers, and his best season came in 2017, when he finished 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 25 starts.

Pirates pick up Archer's 2020 option

The Pittsburg Pirates are exercising the $8.25 million 2020 club option on starting pitcher Chris Archer, according to Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburg Post-Gazette. In 2019, Archer battled an injury-riddled season and reached career-lows in games started (23) and innings pitched (119 2/3).

The right-hander posted a 5.19 ERA. Archer, 31, was acquired by the Pirates acquired him in a 2018 trade that sent both Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows to the Tampa Bay Rays.