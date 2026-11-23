The offseason's biggest domino fell late Sunday evening: Tarik Skubal agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract with the Mets. It is far and away the richest pitching contract in history, crushing Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million deal with the Dodgers. The Mets still have other things to address, including adding another starter, but they landed the winter's best free agent.

It should be a busy week on the hot stove leading up to the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1. Here are our top 50 free agents and top 25 trade candidates, and the important offseason dates and deadlines you need to know. Here now are Monday's hot stove happenings.

Mets add Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt NYY • 1B • #48 BA 0.252 R 44 HR 18 RBI 52 SB 1 View Profile

The Mets have agreed to a deal with free agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, reports the New York Post. It's a one-year deal worth $8 million, according to The Athletic. He will presumably pair with Jared Young in a first base platoon. We did not rank Goldschmidt, 39, among our top 50 free agents. He accepted a reduced role for the Yankees over the last two seasons and was a valuable clubhouse presence.

At this point in his career, Goldschmidt is no longer an everyday player, but he remains a solid platoon bat. He hit .317/.402/.572 against lefties over the last two years, compared to .235/.271/.337 against righties. Goldschmidt can still play a nifty first base as well. The Mets received the worst first base production in the sport in 2027. Even late-career Goldschmidt should be an upgrade.

Blue Jays prioritizing Peralta

Freddy Peralta TB • SP • #51 ERA 4.42 WHIP 1.33 IP 169 BB 63 K 156 View Profile

After missing out on Tarik Skubal, the Blue Jays are now believed to be prioritizing Freddy Peralta, according to MLB Network. Toronto has a very good one-two punch in Dylan Cease and José Soriano. Behind them are Spencer Arrighetti, Cody Ponce (returning from a torn ACL), Trey Yesavage, and maybe Jake Bloss and Ricky Tiedemann. There's room for another starter, for sure.

Peralta, Michael King, and Trevor Rogers are the best available free agent starters now that Skubal has signed. Rogers declined the qualifying offer and is attached to draft pick compensation, which perhaps makes King or Peralta more desirable. Any of the three would boost a Blue Jays rotation that has upside but not much in the way of reliability behind Cease and Soriano.

Dodgers' rotation plans

The Dodgers are not expected to aggressively pursue pitching help after losing out on Tarik Skubal, reports The Athletic. They're comfortable letting things play out and seeing what shakes loose among second- and third-tier free agents. As much as the Dodgers would have liked to retain Skubal, they're in a spot where they didn't absolutely need him.

Despite this year's biceps and knee injuries, Shohei Ohtani is expected to pitch next season. He'll join Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the rotation. Emmet Sheehan, Gavin Stone, and Justin Wrobleski are next in line, with prospects Jackson Ferris and Christian Zazueta not far away. The Dodgers could use another starter but aren't desperate for one.

Three teams interested in Duran

Jarren Duran BOS • LF • #16 BA 0.207 R 66 HR 20 RBI 69 SB 21 View Profile

The Mariners, Padres, and Phillies are among the teams interested in Red Sox outfielder Jarred Duran, according to MassLive. The Red Sox tendered Duran a contract at Friday's deadline and will now look to trade him. The Jake Bauers signing pushed Duran, who had a .266 on-base percentage in 2026, out of the regular lineup. A trade is the logical next step.

Philadelphia and San Diego badly need outfield help and are obvious fits for Duran. Even if the Mariners manage to re-sign Randy Arozarena, they could use another outfielder, though Duran would be a less-than-stellar fit for a lineup that is already heavily left-handed. Regardless, it seems unlikely Duran will be with the Red Sox by the time Opening Day arrives.

Favorites for Sato

The Blue Jays, Phillies, and Yankees are considered the favorites for Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato, reports MLB.com. The Cubs and Mets are believed to have interest as well. Sato primarily played third base for the Hanshin Tigers but is not regarded as a strong defender, and it is likely that he will play first base or a corner outfield spot in MLB.

This past season, Sato, 28 in March, hit .306/.383/.609 with 39 home runs and won Japan's Triple Crown. He is similar to Munetaka Murakami in that he has big left-handed power, swing-and-miss concerns, and defensive issues. Murakami is a much more patient hitter, however. Sato is an aggressive swinger and is unlikely to walk much or post a strong on-base percentage.

Details on Blue Jays', Dodgers' offers for Skubal

Tarik Skubal LAD • SP • #29 ERA 2.72 WHIP .96 IP 158.2 BB 27 K 186 View Profile

The Blue Jays offered Tarik Skubal a nine-year contract in the $400 million range before he signed with the Mets, according to The Athletic. Meanwhile, the Dodgers never reached the point of making Skubal an offer, reports ESPN. Los Angeles was known to prefer a short-term, high-dollar contract to a long-term arrangement. Getting Skubal on such a deal always seemed unlikely.