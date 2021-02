We are less than two weeks away from spring training and 24 of our top 60 free agents remain unsigned, including three of the top seven. Here are the day's hot stove rumblings.

Mets set deadline for Bauer

The Mets have set a noon deadline for free-agent right-hander Trevor Bauer to accept or reject their latest offer, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Sherman adds that the offer is for a three-year deal with opt-outs after the first and second seasons, and that the total value of the deal falls between $100 million and $110 million.

Bauer entered the offseason ranked by CBS Sports as the third-best free agent available. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Heading into the 2020 season, Bauer's career numbers held an uncanny resemblance to those posted by A.J. Burnett through the same period of his career. He created separation this season, amassing a 1.73 ERA and a 5.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 11 starts and 73 innings. Bauer has long had the stuff and, according to his press clippings, the intelligence to be a frontline starter. He's now put together the results supporting that notion in two of the past three seasons. Can he keep it up? That's one of a few questions teams will have to answer, beginning with how he improved his spin rate just a few years after implying it was possible only through the use of substances . Another one is whether he's compatible on a long-term deal. Bauer fell out of favor in both Arizona and Cleveland, and he hasn't always covered himself in glory on social media . Weather changes moods just as sure as Sturgill changes words ; if Bauer wants to follow suit, changing his perception into a staff leader in every sense of the term, then he'll need to do more than continue to pitch well.

The Mets are believed to be one of only two remaining suitors for Bauer, with the Dodgers being the other.

Giants join Odorizzi pursuit

The Giants have had a busy winter from a pitching staff perspective. They've either signed or traded for Kevin Gausman, Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Wood, and Matt Wisler. San Francisco might not be done adding pitching, either. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Giants have maintained interest in acquiring more pitching, and have shown an interest in right-hander Jake Odorizzi.

Jake Odorizzi MIN • SP • 12 ERA 6.59 WHIP 1.39 IP 13.2 BB 3 K 12 View Profile

Odorizzi entered the offseason ranked by CBS Sports as the 27th best free agent available. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Odorizzi accepted the qualifying offer a year ago, delaying his arrival to the open market by a winter. Alas, he's probably going to have to settle for another one-year pact after making trips to the injured list because of an intercoastal strain, a chest contusion, and a blister. (At least none of them were arm-related?) Odorizzi has never had issues with durability in the past, and has demonstrated that he can be an effective mid-rotation starter on the strength of his fastball and splitter. He should be able to find work as someone's No. 3 or No. 4 starter, with the hope that he can have a good enough season to land a multi-year deal around this time in 2021.

Odorizzi has compiled a 107 ERA+ and a 2.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the last three seasons. The Cardinals and Phillies are among the other teams who are believed to have interest in his services.

Brewers remain interested in Turner

Earlier this week, the Brewers signed Kolten Wong to a multi-year deal. That isn't stopping Milwaukee from showing continued interest in free-agent third baseman Justin Turner, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

Justin Turner LAD • 3B • 10 BA .307 R 26 HR 4 RBI 23 SB 1 View Profile

Turner was ranked by CBS Sports as the seventh-best free agent entering the winter. Here's what we wrote about him at the time:

It's a shame Turner made the irresponsible and potentially harmful decision to return to the field after learning that he had tested positive for COVID-19 during Game 6 of the World Series, because this was as good of an opportunity as any for him to receive his flowers for an impressive seven-year run out west. He hits the ball hard, he commands the zone, and he's homered at least 20 times in three of the last five seasons. He's an All-Star caliber player with a lovely backstory. In due time, his mistake will become a footnote; for now, it's too fresh to overlook. Teams won't care, of course, but maybe they will in time -- it's at least possible that he's suspended to begin the 2021 season.

The Brewers would seem unlikely to land Turner given the competition they're facing for his services (the Dodgers and Braves have both been rumored to be involved), but weirder things have happened.