The annual GM Meetings came and went last week with two significant transactions. The Braves signed reliever Evan Phillips (three years and $35 million) and the Red Sox signed slugger Jake Bauers (four years and $58 million). Bauers will give Boston some desperately needed home run power. Phillips will pair with Robert Suarez in the late innings for Atlanta.

Otherwise, we're still waiting on the winter's first true blockbuster, and the clock is ticking with a lockout expected upon the collective bargaining agreement's expiration at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1. Here are our top 50 free agents and top 25 trade candidates, and the important offseason dates and deadlines you need to know. Here now are Tuesday's hot stove happenings.

Mets met with Skubal

Tarik Skubal LAD • SP • #29 ERA 2.72 WHIP .96 IP 158.2 BB 27 K 186 View Profile

The Mets had an in-person meeting with top-ranked free agent Tarik Skubal on Monday, reports the New York Post. Owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns were among those in attendance, according to SNY. Skubal and agent Scott Boras will meet with the Blue Jays, Dodgers, Padres, and potentially two other teams in the coming days.

Skubal is expected to sign before the lockout and is therefore working on a tight schedule, much tighter than usual for top Boras clients. Nolan McLean and Christian Scott give the Mets two promising young arms to build around, but they need to improve the rotation around them, and Skubal would give the club a no-doubt ace to lead the pitching staff.

Cubs showing interest in Rogers

Trevor Rogers BAL • SP • #28 ERA 4.03 WHIP 1.18 IP 169.2 BB 39 K 157 View Profile

The pitching-needy Cubs have shown interest in free agent lefty Trevor Rogers, reports The Athletic. Chicago needs multiple starters this offseason and has cast a wide net in their search. Justin Steele (UCL) and Ben Brown (neck), ostensibly the Cubs' No. 1 and 2 starters, are both recovering from surgeries, and Brown is expected to miss the start of 2027.

We ranked Rogers as the third-best free agent available this offseason because he is very good as is, and because he'll make analytical models hum with the quality of his arsenal and strike-throwing. Nine pitchers made at least nine starts for the Cubs in 2026 and only two -- Javier Assad and Edward Cabrera -- currently remain under contract/team control.

Orioles, Yankees interested in Arozarena

Randy Arozarena SEA • LF • #56 BA 0.281 R 113 HR 26 RBI 79 SB 26 View Profile

The AL East rival Orioles and Yankees are among the teams with interest in free agent slugger Randy Arozarena, according to the Baltimore Banner and New York Post. The O's also have some interest in re-signing Luis Robert Jr. Other than Dylan Beavers and maybe Tyler O'Neill, Baltimore's outfield is wide open right now. They have DH at-bats available too.

It is likely the Yankees checked in on Arozarena out of due diligence more than serious interest. His righty bat would help their lefty-heavy lineup, though he would be a clunky roster fit as a corner outfielder who really needs to DH on a team that already has plenty of corner outfielders who really need to DH. If Arozarena's market is slow to develop, perhaps New York would pounce.

Rockies more willing to move Goodman?

Hunter Goodman COL • C • #15 BA 0.245 R 84 HR 41 RBI 88 SB 5 View Profile

Teams around the league believe the Rockies are more open to trading All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman now than they were at the trade deadline, reports MLB Network. Colorado is said to have set a very high asking price for Goodman, who in 2026 became just the tenth primary catcher with a 40-homer season. He hit more homers on the road (25) than at Coors Field (16) too.

Ryan Jeffers and Carson Kelly represent viable free agent alternatives to Goodman as right-handed offense-first catchers, though Goodman is several years younger than both and will have a lower salary the next three years through arbitration. Teams will likely feel more confident in Goodman holding his production for another few years than Jeffers and Kelly.