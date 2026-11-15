With the General Manager Meetings now in the rearview mirror, it sure seems like we're playing out the clock in Major League Baseball news until the CBA expires. That would be Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The expectation at this juncture is that the owners will lock the players out and we'll deal with several months of public negotiations. Until then, we can hope to see some player movement, such as the Red Sox signing Jake Bauers.

In the meantime, let's round up the rumors for the day.

Padres all over the starting pitching market

The Padres are in desperate need of starting pitching, should they wish to continue contending. The rotation right now would be Joe Musgrove, Randy Vásquez, JP Sears, Jhony Brito and a shrugging emoji. Sure enough, they are all over the rumor mill for rotation help.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that they've shown interest in "virtually every starting pitcher" in free agency, "from Tarik Skubal on down. From Matthew Boyd to Shota Imanaga to Dustin May to Kaima Taira." Further, ESPN reports that the Padres have a meeting set up with Skubal but have also shown interest in Freddy Peralta, as well as Michael King, Nick Pivetta and Nick Martinez.

Expect them to remain active until they land at least two starters.

Marte, Orioles trade talks heating up?

It's no secret that the Diamondbacks are open to trading All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte. The Blue Jays have been sniffing around, and now the Orioles have emerged as a suitor, per MLB.com.

This one is interesting in that it's not a natural fit. The Orioles have extra infielders and have been said to be shopping infielders in order to land outfield help. Between second and third base, the Orioles have Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg, Blaze Alexander, Coby Mayo and Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Presumably, if they are able to swing a deal for Marte, there would be some shuffling with more trades and/or moving someone to the outfield.

Mets looking to France

The Mets could have an opening at first base as things currently stand and they've checked in on free agent Ty France, according to the New York Post.

Currently, the Mets are looking at Jared Young (coming off a scary head injury), Mark Vientos and Jorge Polanco as options at first base.

France, 32 and probably considered a journeyman at this point, had a big season in 2026 for the Padres. He hit .295/.363/.502 (139 OPS+) with 21 homers, 72 RBI and a career-high 4.5 WAR.

Loáisiga with several options

Reliever Jonathan Loáisiga is close to signing with a new team, reports ESPN. The Dodgers are among five teams involved, with the New York Post adding the Phillies, Mets, Yankees and Blue Jays to the mix.

In 67 outings last season for Arizona, Loáisiga pitched to a 2.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and had 48 strikeouts in 67 innings.